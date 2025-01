Good prices despite icy conditions at Enniskillen Mart, bullocks to £1930

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Icy conditions curtailed numbers but not the prices at Enniskillen Mart on Thursday, January 9th.

Bullocks sold to 378pk for a 510kg Charolais at £1930.

Bullocks

Tempo producer 538kg Limousin at £1600, 602kg Shorthorn at £1760, 540kg Shorthorn at £1570, 580kg Aberdeen Angus at £1720; Irvinestown producer 504kg Limousin at £1660, 584kg Aberdeen Angus at £1800, 472kg Aberdeen Angus at £1610, 524kg Charolais at £1800, 602kg Charolais at £1960, 536kg Charolais at £1900,588kg Aberdeen Angus at £1880,590kg Limousin at £1940; Ballinamallard producer 558kg Charolais at £1930, 558kg Charolais at £1910; Newtownbutler producer 542kg Charolais at £1860, 528kg Charolais at £1800, 450kg Charolais at £1520; Garrison producer 544kg Charolais at £1920, 540kg Charolais at £1900, 558kg Charolais 1930, 566kg Limousin at £1880; Lisnaskea producer 492kg Charolais at £1710; Trillick producer 524kg Charolais at £1800, 496kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740, 548kg Charolais at £1670; Dungannon producer 516kg Charolais at £1940, 518kg Charolais at £1900, 510kg Charolais at £1930, 514kg Charolais at £1870; Fivemiletown producer 558kg Charolais at £1740, 570kg Charolais at £1770, 554kg Charolais at £1660 and Derrylin producer 574kg Charolais at £1940, 574kg Charolais at £1940.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £850 to £1620 paid for a 435kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £750 to £1240 for a 362kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Kesh producer 362kg Charolais bull at £1450, 325kg Charolais bull at £1410, 315kg Charolais bull at £1360, 323kg Limousin heifer at £1070, 275kg Charolais heifer at £1020; Enniskillen producer 385kg Charolais steer at £1420, 380kg Charolais steer at £1480, 329kg Charolais steer at £1290, 374kg Charolais steer at £1380, 367kg Limousin steer at £1320; Fivemiletown producer 233kg Limousin heifer at £940, 327kg Limousin heifer at £1060, 304kg Limousin steer at £1140, 305kg Limousin heifer at £990, 230kg Limousin heifer at £750; Lisnaskea producer 326kg Charolais bull at £1220, 358kg Charolais steer at £1300, 314kg Charolais steer at £1160, 339kg Charolais steer at £1170, 275kg Charolais steer at £1100, 302kg Charolais steer at £1160; Macken producer 375kg Charolais steer at £1400, 350kg Charolais steer at £1260,430kg Charolais steer at £1450, 360kg Charolais steer at £1300; Brookebrough producer 295kg Charolais steer at £1260, 266kg Charolais steer at £1050, 285kg Charolais steer at £1170; Enniskillen producer 302kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 425kg Charolais steer at £1620, 415kg Charolais steer at £1420; Derrylin producer 291kg Charolais bull at £1010, 262kg Charolais bull at £960, 291kg Charolais bull at £1060, 272kg Charolais bull at £920; Tempo producer 425kg Charolais heifer at £1250, 400kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 363kg Limousin steer at £1290; Trillick producer 450kg Charolais steer at £1590, 478kg Charolais steer at £1560; Derrylin producer 313kg Charolais bull at £1150, 314kg Limousin bull at £1250, 385kg Charolais bull at £1450, 319kg Charolais bull at £1200; Letterbreen producer 285kg Charolais steer at £1180, 249kg Charolais steer at £1010, 269kg Charolais heifer at £900, 272kg Belgian Blue heifer at £860 and Dromore producer 323kg Blonde d'Aquitaine steer at £1090, 342kg Charolais steer at £1140, 290kg Charolais steer at £1120, 361kg Charolais steer at £1340, 308kg Charolais steer at £1140, 366kg Simmental at £1240.

Calves

Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £435, Belgian Blue bull at £430, Aberdeen Angus bull at £420; Maguiresbridge producer Charolais bull at £420, Belgian Blue bull at £390, Charolais heifer at £330, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240; Killymacken producer Charolais heifer at £450, Charolais heifer at £320 and Springfield producer Hereford bull at £350.

Heifers

Tempo producer 542kg Belgian Blue at £1600, 498kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 560kg Aberdeen Angus at £1510, 516kg Aberdeen Angus at £1490, 598kg Aberdeen Angus at £1570; Derrylin producer 560kg Charolais at £1600, 494kg Charolais at £1440 and Lisnaskea producer 464kg Limousin at £1520.

Fat cows

Derrylin producer 780kg Limousin at £2130, 626kg Simmental at £1880, 632kg Limousin at £1420; Springfield producer 1102kg Charolais bull at £2150; Enniskillen producer 568kg Limousin at £1610 and Culkey producer 608kg Charolais at £1790, 436kg Limousin at £1230, 461kg Charolais at £1210, 508kg Charolais at £1470, 605kg Limousin at £1670, 559kg Charolais at £1550.