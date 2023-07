Good quality beef bred cows selling from £1385 to up to £1865 at Markethill Mart

Good quality beef bred cows from £190 to £223 for 622k at £1385 and up to £1865 for 860k (216).

Fleshed Friesians from £155 to £181 for 790k at £1445.

Second quality Friesians from £125 to £140 and the plainest types from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 622k £1385 £223.00; Loughgilly farmer 862k £1865 £216.00; Newry farmer 652k £1405 £216.00; Middletown farmer 672k £1425 £212.00; Middletown farmer 724k £1535 £212.00; Tandragee farmer 566k £1155 £204.00; Keady farmer 6464k £1315 £204.00; Middletown farmer 738k £1495 £203.00; Armagh farmer 680k £1335 £196.00 and Armagh farmer 734k £1415 £193.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 798k £1445 £181.00; Richhill farmer 620k £1075 £173.00; Newry farmer 800k £1365 £171.00; Killylea farmer 868k £1435 £165.00; Poyntzpass farmer 664k £1085 £163.00; Mountnorris farmer 848k £1355 £160.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 682k £1055 £155.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 726k £1105 £152.

Calves

The 100 calves sold in a steady trade.

Good quality bulls from £250 to £380 for a Simmental.

Heifer calves sold to £440 for a blonde.

Main demand from £250 to £400 each.

Bull calves

Simmental £380; Limousin £310; Belgian Blue £300; Hereford £280; Belgian Blue £270; Limousin £260; Aberdeen Angus £255 and Belgian Blue £250.

Heifer calves

Blonde d'Aquitaine £440; Belgian Blue £400; Charolais £390; Aberdeen Angus £330; Belgian Blue £270; Belgian Blue £270; Charolais £260 and Belgian Blue £250.

An entry of 1110 sheep on Monday 3rd July 2023 sold in a firm trade with good quality middleweight lambs selling readily from 530p to 562p for 21.7k at £122 from a Portadown farmer.

A Newry producer received 558p for 21.9k £122.50.

Heavy lambs averaged £131 per head.

Top rate of for heavy 546p for 24.2k at £132 from a Belleeks farmer followed by 539p for 24.5k £132 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Numbers of store lambs increased.

All good quality pens from 500p to 546p for 13.2k at £72 from a Mullaghabawn followed by 13.8k at £74 from a Glenanne producer.

180 cull ewes sold to a top of £139 each.

Main trade from £125 per head.

Plainer ewes from £50 to £80 each.

Heavy lambs

Belleeks farmer 24.2k £132 546p; Newtownhamilton farmer 24.5k £132 539p; Moira farmer 24.8k £131 528p; Whitecross farmer 24k £126 525p; Portadown farmer 25.3k £132 522p; Dungannon farmer 25.7k £134 521p; Portadown farmer 25k £130 520p and Markethill farmer 24.2k £124 512p.

Middleweight lambs

Portadown farmer 21.7k £122 562p; Newry farmer 21.9k £122.50 558p; Portadown farmer 22.4k £125 558p; Portadown farmer 21.8k £121.50 557p; Dungannon farmer 21.3k £118.50 556p; Scarva farmer 22.2k £123.50 556p; Crossmaglen farmer 21k £116.50 555p; Benburb farmer 21.8k £120.50 553p; Keady farmer 20.1k £111 552p and Lislea farmer 20.2k £111.50 552p.

Store lambs