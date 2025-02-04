Good quality beef bred cows selling £2250 at Markethill Mart
Good quality beef bred cows sold to £305 for six year old 730k Limousin at £2250 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £263 for 600k at £1590 from a Portadown farmer. A Kilkeel farmer sold a eight year old Simmental cow 920k at £2410 £262.
Main demand for good quality cow sold from £230 to £258 per 100 kilos.
Friesian cows sold to £219 for 690k at £1510 from a Dungannon farmer.
A Nutt's Corner received £217 for 728k at £1580.
All well fleshed Friesians cows sold from £190 to £209.
An entry of heavy Friesian heifers sold to a top of £245 for 726k at £1780 and for 690k at £1700 from a Moy producer.
Second quality Friesian cows sold from £150 to £180 and the poorest types from £130 to £145 per 100 kilos.
Friesian bulls sold up to £218 for 1146k at £2500 from a Dungannon farmer.
Younger bulls sold to £287 for 860k at £2470 from a Tassagh farmer.
Beef bred cows
Kilkeel farmer 738k £2250 £305.00; Portadown farmer 604k £1590 £263.00; Kilkeel farmer 920k £2410 £262.00; Nutt's Corner 616k £1590 £258.00; Jerrettspass farmer 754k £1930 £256.00; Tandragee farmer 758k £1860 £245.00; and Nutt's Corner 800k £1910 £239.00;
Friesian cull cows
Dungannon farmer 690k £1510 £219.00; Nutt's Corner 728k £1580 £217.00; Dungannon farmer 740k £1550 £209.00; Dungannon farmer 844k £1760 £209.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 670k £1350 £202.00; Lisburn farmer 706k £1420 £201.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 714k £1430 £200.00; Annalong farmer 702k £1370 £195.00; Mountnorris farmer 694k £1350 £195.00 and Stewartstown farmer 718k £1380 £192.
Calves
230 calves had a 100% clearance with prices for all classes of calves seeing a further increase.
Good quality bull calves under eight weeks sold to £525 for an Aberdeen Angus followed by £520 for a Charolais and £515 for a shorthorn.
All top quality bulls from £400 to £460 each.
Second quality bulls sold from £300 to £380.
Good quality Friesian bulls sold from £100 to £160 each.
Heifer calves under eight weeks sold to £535 for a Belgian Blue followed by £515 for an Aberdeen Angus and £500 for a Charolais.
All good quality heifers from £350 to £475 each.
Second quality heifers sold from £220 to £300 each.
Another good entry of reared calves sold readily with bulls selling to £800 for a Charolais followed by £770 for a Simmental.
An entry of six reared Friesian bulls sold to a top of £710.
Reared heifers to £580 each.
Bull calves
Aberdeen Angus £525; Charolais £520; Shorthorn beef £515; Hereford £505; Belgian Blue £460; Charolais £460; Danish Red £455; Aberdeen Angus £455; Charolais £455 and Aberdeen Angus £450.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £535; Aberdeen Angus £515; Charolais £500; Belgian Blue £485; Simmental £475; Hereford £465; Aberdeen Angus £460; Shorthorn beef £460; Hereford £455 and Aberdeen Angus £455.