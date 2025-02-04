Good quality beef bred cows selling £2250 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 100 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 4th February maintained a very firm trade.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good quality beef bred cows sold to £305 for six year old 730k Limousin at £2250 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £263 for 600k at £1590 from a Portadown farmer. A Kilkeel farmer sold a eight year old Simmental cow 920k at £2410 £262.

Main demand for good quality cow sold from £230 to £258 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friesian cows sold to £219 for 690k at £1510 from a Dungannon farmer.

Farming Life livestock markets

A Nutt's Corner received £217 for 728k at £1580.

All well fleshed Friesians cows sold from £190 to £209.

An entry of heavy Friesian heifers sold to a top of £245 for 726k at £1780 and for 690k at £1700 from a Moy producer.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £150 to £180 and the poorest types from £130 to £145 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bulls sold up to £218 for 1146k at £2500 from a Dungannon farmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Younger bulls sold to £287 for 860k at £2470 from a Tassagh farmer.

Beef bred cows

Kilkeel farmer 738k £2250 £305.00; Portadown farmer 604k £1590 £263.00; Kilkeel farmer 920k £2410 £262.00; Nutt's Corner 616k £1590 £258.00; Jerrettspass farmer 754k £1930 £256.00; Tandragee farmer 758k £1860 £245.00; and Nutt's Corner 800k £1910 £239.00;

Friesian cull cows

Dungannon farmer 690k £1510 £219.00; Nutt's Corner 728k £1580 £217.00; Dungannon farmer 740k £1550 £209.00; Dungannon farmer 844k £1760 £209.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 670k £1350 £202.00; Lisburn farmer 706k £1420 £201.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 714k £1430 £200.00; Annalong farmer 702k £1370 £195.00; Mountnorris farmer 694k £1350 £195.00 and Stewartstown farmer 718k £1380 £192.

Calves

230 calves had a 100% clearance with prices for all classes of calves seeing a further increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good quality bull calves under eight weeks sold to £525 for an Aberdeen Angus followed by £520 for a Charolais and £515 for a shorthorn.

All top quality bulls from £400 to £460 each.

Second quality bulls sold from £300 to £380.

Good quality Friesian bulls sold from £100 to £160 each.

Heifer calves under eight weeks sold to £535 for a Belgian Blue followed by £515 for an Aberdeen Angus and £500 for a Charolais.

All good quality heifers from £350 to £475 each.

Second quality heifers sold from £220 to £300 each.

Another good entry of reared calves sold readily with bulls selling to £800 for a Charolais followed by £770 for a Simmental.

An entry of six reared Friesian bulls sold to a top of £710.

Reared heifers to £580 each.

Bull calves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen Angus £525; Charolais £520; Shorthorn beef £515; Hereford £505; Belgian Blue £460; Charolais £460; Danish Red £455; Aberdeen Angus £455; Charolais £455 and Aberdeen Angus £450.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £535; Aberdeen Angus £515; Charolais £500; Belgian Blue £485; Simmental £475; Hereford £465; Aberdeen Angus £460; Shorthorn beef £460; Hereford £455 and Aberdeen Angus £455.