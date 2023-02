Good quality beef bred cows sold steadily from £200 to £235 for 648k at £1525 from a Camlough producer followed by £215 for 748k at £1605 from a Camlough producer.

Cow/heifers sold to £264 for 600k at £1585 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £252 for 614k at £1545 from a Portadown producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold in the firmest trade to date to £193 for 790k at £1525 from a Camlough farmer followed by £187 for 766k at £1435 from an Armagh producer.

Livestock Markets

All well fleshed Friesians sold from £170 to £187 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians sold in a very firm demand from £140 to £160 and the poorest types from £120 to £135 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 614k £1545 £252.00; Portadown farmer 596k £1455 £244.00; Camlough farmer 648k £1525 £235.00; Camlough farmer 748k £1605 £215.00; Mountnorris farmer 854k £1815 £213.00; Coalisland farmer 820k £1735 £212.00 and Richhill farmer 598k £1265 £212.

Friesian cull cows

Camlough farmer 790k £1525 £193.00; Armagh farmer 766k £1435 £187.00; Markethill farmer 764k £1425 £187.00; Richhill farmer 720k £1325 £184.00; Armagh farmer 732k £1295 £177.00; Loughgilly farmer 726k £1275 £176.00; Dungannon farmer 674k £1175 £174.00; Newry farmer 872k £1505 £173.00 and Craigavon farmer 828k £1425 £172.

Calves

180 calves sold in a very strong demand particularly for good quality calves with bulls to £370 for a four week old Limousin and for a three week old Simmental.

Aberdeen Angus bulls sold to £355 for six week old calf.

Main trade for good quality bulls from £250 to £350.

Second quality bulls from £170 to £230 each. Heifer calves under six week sold to £355 for an Aberdeen Angus followed by £335 for an Aberdeen Angus and £320 for a Charolais.

All good quality heifers from £230 to £300 and plainer types from £140 to £200 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £370; Simmental £370; Simmental £360; Aberdeen Angus £355; Charolais £355; Charolais £350; Simmental £340; Limousin £335; Limousin £330 and Aberdeen Angus £325.

Heifer calves

Aberdeen Angus £355; Aberdeen Angus £335; Charolais £320; Belgian Blue £300; Belgian Blue £285; Limousin £285; Charolais £275; Limousin £270 and Charolais £260.

A good entry of reared calves sold to a top of £580 for a Belgian Blue heifer followed by £540 for two heifers.