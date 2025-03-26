Good quality beef bred cows selling to a top of £2920 at Markethill Mart
Good quality beef bred cows sold to a top of £353 for a 2018 Charolais cow 828k at £2920.
The same owner received £347 for a six year old Simmental cow 848k at £2940.
This producer showed 10 beef bred cows to average £318 per 100 kilos.
Main demand for good quality cows from £270 to £342 per 100 kilos.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to a top of £275 for 630k at £1730 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £263 for 862k at £2270 from a Crumlin producer.
A Cullyhanna producer also received £263 for 760k at £2000.
Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £230 to £261 per 100 kilos.
Second quality Friesians from £190 to £220 and the plainest types from £170 to £185 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Armagh farmer 828k £2920 £353.00; Richhill farmer 848k £2940 £347.00; Richhill farmer 732k £2500 £342.00; Richhill farmer 726k £2350 £324.00; Armagh farmer 640k £2060 £322.00; Tandragee farmer 678k £2170 £320.00; Armagh farmer 874k £2740 £314.00; Armagh farmer 734k £2270 £309.00; Cullyhanna farmer 804k £2450 £305.00 and Armagh farmer 684k £2080 £304.
Friesian cull cows
Cullyhanna farmer 630k £1730 £275.00; Crumlin farmer 862k £2270 £263.00; Cullyhanna farmer 760k £2000 £263.00; Crumlin farmer 838k £2190 £261.00; Crumlin farmer 664k £1680 £253.00; Crumlin farmer 832k £2100 £252.00; Cullyhanna farmer 640k £1610 £252.00; Loughgilly farmer 694k £1730 £249.00; Dromara farmer 702k £1730 £247.00 and Mountnorris farmer 774k £1870 £242.
Calves
The 200 calves sold in a very firm trade.
Bull calves under eight weeks old sold to a top of £780 for a Charolais followed by £760 for a Limousin and £710 for a Charolais.
All good quality bull calves sold from £500 to £680 each.
Second quality bulls from £300 to £450 each.
Heifer calves reached £630 for a Charolais followed by £570 for a Charolais.
Main demand from £380 to £530.
Plainer quality from £180 to £300 each.
Good quality Friesian bull calves sold from £130 to £250 each.
Bull calves
Charolais £780; Limousin £760; Charolais £710; Belgian Blue £680; Belgian Blue £670; Charolais £660; Aberdeen Angus £640; Charolais £635; Charolais £620 and Aberdeen Angus £600.
Heifer calves
Charolais £630; Charolais £570; Charolais £530; Limousin £480; Simmental £470; Simmental £450; Limousin £440; Aberdeen Angus £440 and Belgian Blue £420.
A Poyntzpass farmer sold two calved heifers at £2000 and £1600.
