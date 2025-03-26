Good quality beef bred cows selling to a top of £2920 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 80 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 25th March sold in the best trade so far this year.

Good quality beef bred cows sold to a top of £353 for a 2018 Charolais cow 828k at £2920.

The same owner received £347 for a six year old Simmental cow 848k at £2940.

This producer showed 10 beef bred cows to average £318 per 100 kilos.

Main demand for good quality cows from £270 to £342 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to a top of £275 for 630k at £1730 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £263 for 862k at £2270 from a Crumlin producer.

A Cullyhanna producer also received £263 for 760k at £2000.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £230 to £261 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £190 to £220 and the plainest types from £170 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 828k £2920 £353.00; Richhill farmer 848k £2940 £347.00; Richhill farmer 732k £2500 £342.00; Richhill farmer 726k £2350 £324.00; Armagh farmer 640k £2060 £322.00; Tandragee farmer 678k £2170 £320.00; Armagh farmer 874k £2740 £314.00; Armagh farmer 734k £2270 £309.00; Cullyhanna farmer 804k £2450 £305.00 and Armagh farmer 684k £2080 £304.

Friesian cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 630k £1730 £275.00; Crumlin farmer 862k £2270 £263.00; Cullyhanna farmer 760k £2000 £263.00; Crumlin farmer 838k £2190 £261.00; Crumlin farmer 664k £1680 £253.00; Crumlin farmer 832k £2100 £252.00; Cullyhanna farmer 640k £1610 £252.00; Loughgilly farmer 694k £1730 £249.00; Dromara farmer 702k £1730 £247.00 and Mountnorris farmer 774k £1870 £242.

Calves

The 200 calves sold in a very firm trade.

Bull calves under eight weeks old sold to a top of £780 for a Charolais followed by £760 for a Limousin and £710 for a Charolais.

All good quality bull calves sold from £500 to £680 each.

Second quality bulls from £300 to £450 each.

Heifer calves reached £630 for a Charolais followed by £570 for a Charolais.

Main demand from £380 to £530.

Plainer quality from £180 to £300 each.

Good quality Friesian bull calves sold from £130 to £250 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £780; Limousin £760; Charolais £710; Belgian Blue £680; Belgian Blue £670; Charolais £660; Aberdeen Angus £640; Charolais £635; Charolais £620 and Aberdeen Angus £600.

Heifer calves

Charolais £630; Charolais £570; Charolais £530; Limousin £480; Simmental £470; Simmental £450; Limousin £440; Aberdeen Angus £440 and Belgian Blue £420.

A Poyntzpass farmer sold two calved heifers at £2000 and £1600.