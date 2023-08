Good quality beef bred cows selling to £1475 for 630k at Markethill Mart

Main demand from £200 to £236 for 760k at £1805 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £232 for 630k at £1475 from a Portadown farmer.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £145 to £167 for 758k at £1265 from a Keady farmer.

Second quality Friesians from £110 to £135 and the poorest types from £70 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 764k £1805 £236.00; Portadown farmer 634k £1475 £233.00; Cullyhanna farmer 720k £1635 £227.00; Cullyhanna farmer 614k £1375 £224.00; Banbridge farmer 716k £1585 £221.00; glenanne farmer 614k £1355 £221.00; Cullyhanna farmer 764k £1675 £219.00; Tandragee farmer 678k £1435 £212.00 and Banbridge farmer 608k £1275 £210.

Friesian cull cows

Keady farmer 758k £1265 £167.00; Mayobridge farmer 740k £1195 £162.00; Ballinderry farmer 720k £1115 £155.00; Keady farmer 728k £1075 £148.00; Keady farmer 712k £1045 £147.00; Belleeks farmer 820k £1185 £145.00; Banbridge farmer 702k £995 £142.00 and Armagh farmer 710k £995 £140.

Calves

Good quality bull calves sold from £240 to £415 with a top of £460 for three week old Limousin.

Heifer calves to £335 paid twice for Whiteheads.

Main demand from £180 to £305 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £415; Hereford £415; Belgian Blue £400; Belgian Blue £295; Limousin £250; Charolais £240 and Simmental £235.

Heifer calves