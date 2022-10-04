Good quality beef bred cows selling to £1525 at Markethill

Good quality beef bred cows from £188 to £214 for 710k at £1525 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £211 for 670k at £1415 from a Portadown producer.

Top price of £1555 for 740k at £210 from a Portadown farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £155 to £175 for 770k at £1355 followed by £171 for 740k at £1275.

Second quality Friesian cows from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 718k £1525 £213.00; Portadown farmer 672k £1415 £211.00; Portadown farmer 740k £1555 £210.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 620k £1295 £209.00; Keady farmer 754k £1475 £196.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 726k £1375 £189.

Friesian cull cows

Portadown farmer 774k £1355 £175.00; Armagh farmer 746k £1275 £171.00; Armagh farmer 640k £1075 £168.00; Mountnorris farmer 846k £1395 £165.00; Markethill farmer 652k £1075 £165.00; Armagh farmer 742k £1215 £164.00; Newry farmer 748k £1195 £160.00; Banbridge farmer 674k £1065 £158.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 754k £1185 £157.

Calves

100 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves sold from £240 to £340 for a five week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifer calves to £355 for a three week old Simmental.

All good quality heifers from £180 to £290 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £340; Friesian £330; Belgian Blue £325; Aberdeen Angus £310; Friesian £310; Simmental £300; British Blue £290 and Aberdeen Angus £275.

Heifer calves