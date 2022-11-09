Good quality beef bred cows from £180 to £209 per 100 kilos for 740k at £1555 from an Aughnacloy farmer followed by £206 for 620k at £1295 from a Tassagh producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £135 to £152 for 740k at £1125 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £150 for 810k at £1215 for a Banbridge producer.

A Tandragee farmer received £149 for 730k at £1095.

Livestock Markets

Second quality Friesians from£110 to £130 and the poorest types from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Aughnacloy farmer 744k £1555 £209.00; Tassagh farmer 628k £1295 £206.00; Newry farmer 712k £1465 £206.00; Richhill farmer 728k £1435 £197.00; Banbridge farmer 784k £1515 £193.00; Cladymore farmer 678k £1285 £190.00; Tassagh farmer 604k £1110 £184.00 and Keady farmer 784k £1435 £183.

Friesian cull cows

Dungannon farmer 740k £1125 £152.00; Banbridge farmer 810k £1215 £150.00; Tandragee farmer 736k £1095 £149.00; Dungannon farmer 638k £935 £146.00; Gilford farmer 786k £1115 £141.00; Armagh farmer 696k £980 £141.00; Armagh farmer 668k £935 £140.00; Gilford farmer 672k £935 £139.00 and Dromara farmer 716k £965 £135.

Calves

120 calves sold in a very firm trade with top quality bull calves from £280 to £440 for a four week old Limousin followed by £385 for a three week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £335 for three week old whitehead followed by £330 for a three week old Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifers from £200 to £290 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £440; Belgian Blue £385; Limousin £355; Limousin £340; Belgian Blue £320; Belgian Blue £310; Belgian Blue £305 and Limousin £300.

Heifer calves

