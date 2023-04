Good quality beef bred cows from £200 to £231 for 750k at £1745 from a Ballinderry farmer followed by £227 for 646k at £1465 from a Ballynahinch producer.

Cow/heifers sold to £238 for 638k at £1515 form a Portadown farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £193 for 690k at £1345 from an Armagh producer and for 750k at £1455 from a Loughgilly producer. All well fleshed friesians from £170 to £188. Second quality from £140 to £165 and the plainest types from £110 to £130 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Livestock Markets

Portadown farmer 636k £1515 £238.00; Portadown farmer 796k £1855 £233.00; Ballinderry farmer 754k £1745 £231.00; Ballynahinch farmer 646k £1465 £227.00; Portadown farmer 642k £1455 £227.00; Middletown farmer 808k £1815 £225.00; Castlewellan farmer 644k £1415 £229.00; Armagh farmer 696k £1525 £219.00; Crossmaglen farmer 716k £1565 £219.00 and Armagh farmer 744k £1625 £218.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 696k £1345 £193.00; Loughgilly farmer 754k £1455 £193.00; Armagh farmer 804k £1515 £188.00; Armagh farmer 684k £1225 £179.00; Loughgilly farmer 834k £1455 £175.00; Poyntzpass farmer 666k £1155 £173.00; Loughgilly farmer 602k £1035 £172.00; Loughgilly farmer 656k £1125 £172.00 and Milford farmer 800k £1355 £169.

Calves

The 190 calves sold in a very strong trade. Good quality bulls sold to £450 for a Charolais followed by £440 for a Charolais. Aberdeen Angus bulls sold to £410, Belgian Blue to £400. Main demand for good quality bull calves from £250 to £365. Heifer calves sold to £395 for a Charolais followed by £360 for an Aberdeen Angus. Good quality heifer calves sold from £230 to £330. Plainer types from £180 to £220.

Bull calves

Charolais £450; Charolais £440; Aberdeen Angus 3410; Belgian Blue £405; Belgian Blue £400; Aberdeen Angus £365; Belgian Blue £340; Charolais £335 and Belgian Blue £330.

Heifer calves