Good quality beef bred cows from £200 to £241 for 730k at £1765 from a Richhill farmer followed by £233 for 870k at £2025 from a Richhill producer.

Cow/heifers to £254 for 690k at £1775 from a Tandragee farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £170 to £184 for 770k at £1415 for an Armagh producer followed by £182 for 720k at £1315 for a Banbridge farmer.

Livestock Markets

Second quality Friesians from £140 to £160 and the poorest types from £110 to £130 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Tandragee farmer 698k £1775 £254.00; Richhill farmer 732k £1765 £241.00; Richhill farmer 870k £2025 £233.00; Lisburn farmer 588k £1335 £227.00; Tynan farmer 716k £1595 £223.00; Tandragee farmer 578k £1265 £219.00; Richhill farmer 826k £1805 £219.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 748k £1615 £216.00 and Mayobridge farmer 676k £1435 £212.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 770k £1415 £184.00; Aughnacloy farmer 714k £1305 £183.00; Banbridge farmer 722k £1315 £182.00; Banbridge farmer 670k £1215 £181.00; Dungannon farmer 818k £1475 £180.00; Dungannon farmer 644k £1145 £178.00; Armagh farmer 628k £1115 £178.00; Loughgilly farmer 704k £1205 £171.00 and Armagh farmer 830k £1415 £171.

Calves

140 calves sold in a very strong demand with good quality bulls to £440 for a Charolais followed by £390 for a Belgian Blue.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £270 to £370.

Aberdeen Angus bulls sold to £310 each.

Heifer calves sold up to £355 for a Belgian Blue followed by £290 for a Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifer calves from £220 to £290 each.

Plainer bulls sold from £150 to £220 and heifers from £130 to £180 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £440; Belgian Blue £390; Belgian Blue £370; Charolais £350; Belgian Blue £345; Belgian Blue £345; Belgian Blue £330; Belgian Blue £315 and Aberdeen Angus £310.

Heifer calves