Friesian cows sold to £199 for 770k at £1535 from a Jerrettspass farmer followed by £182 for 610k at £1115 from a Banbridge farmer.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £169 to £181 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £140 to £160 and poor quality Friesians in exceptionally strong demand from £120 to £145 per 100 kilos.

Livestock Markets

Cull cows

Newry farmer 696k £1615 £232.00; Armagh farmer 796k £1825 £229.00; Dungannon farmer 696k £1585 £228.00; Tandragee farmer 704k £1575 £224.00; Dungannon farmer 674k £1465 £217.00; Ballynahinch farmer 728k £1535 £211.00; Tandragee farmer 738k £1515 £205.00 and Rostrevor farmer 710k £1445 £204.

Friesian cull cows

Jerrettspass farmer 770k £1535 £199.00; Banbridge farmer 612k £1115 £182.00; Kilkeel farmer 720k £1305 £181.00; Armagh farmer 728k £1295 £178.00; Richhill farmer 656k £1115 £170.00 and Banbridge farmer 618k £1045 £169.

Calves

190 calves maintained a very firm trade particularly the better quality calves.

Bulls sold to £490 and £485 for Belgian Blue.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £260 to £445.

Plainer bulls from £170 to £220.

Heifer calves reached £390 for a Belgian Blue followed by £385 for a Aberdeen Angus.

All good quality heifers from £240 to £375.

Plainer types from £140 to £200 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £490; Belgian Blue £485; Belgian Blue £445; Belgian Blue £440; Belgian Blue £425; Belgian Blue £395; Charolais £385; Aberdeen Angus £385; Aberdeen Angus £385 and Aberdeen Angus £370.

Heifer calves