Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £160 to £177 for 760k at £1345.

Top price Friesian £1535 for 880k (174).

Second quality Friesians from £130 to £150 and the poorest types from £105 to £120 per 100 kilos.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Cull cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Middletown farmer 596k £1415 £238.00; Armagh farmer 590k £1375 £233.00; Cullyhanna farmer 790k £1795 £227.00; Armagh farmer 672k £1525 £227.00; Cullyhanna farmer 794k £1685 £212.00; Armagh farmer 770k £1625 £211.00; Cullyhanna farmer 750k £1575 £210.00; Armagh farmer 922k £1915 £208.00; Cullyhanna farmer 726k £1505 £207.00 andNewtownhamilton farmer 772k £1535 £199.

Friesian cull cows

Dungannon farmer 760k £1345 £177.00; Newry farmer 884k £1535 £174.00; Armagh farmer 826k £1425 £173.00; Newry farmer 808k £1385 £171.00; Annaghmore farmer 658k £1105 £168.00; Aughnacloy farmer 726k £1185 £163.00; Dungannon farmer 676k £1075 £159.00 and Kilkeel farmer 730k £1165 £159.

Calves

The 140 calves sold in a very good trade for quality types.

Bulls sold from £250 to £455 for a two week old Simmental followed by £455 for a three week old Charolais.

Main demand from £250 to £380 with others from £170 to £230.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifer calves to £340 for a Limousin followed by £315 for a Charolais.

All good quality heifers from £230 to £310.

Plainer types from £130 to £180 each.

Bull calves

Simmental £455; Simmental £445; Charolais £380; Simmental £345; Limousin £310; Belgian Blue £310; Aberdeen Angus £305; Aberdeen Angus £295 and Aberdeen Angus £290.

Heifer calves