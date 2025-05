Good quality beef bred cows selling to £2330 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 85 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 27th May maintained a very firm trade for all classes.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good quality beef bred cows sold to £338 for 690k at £2330 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £321 for 658k at £2110 from a Keady producer.

Main demand from £280 to £316 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £279 for 724k at £2020 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £278 for 610k at £1700 from a Portadown farmer.

Farming Life livestock markets

A Newtownhamilton farmer received £275 for 720k at £1980.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main demand for good quality fleshed Friesians from £235 to £275 per 100 kilos and second quality from £200 to £230 and the poorest types from £160 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 690k £2330 £338.00; Keady farmer 658k £2110 £321.00; Poyntzpass farmer 634k £2000 £316.00; Loughgall farmer 776k £2440 £315.00; Portadown farmer 612k £1910 £312.00; Lisburn farmer 636k £1960 £308.00; Loughgall farmer 830k £2540 £306.00; Markethill farmer 552k £1680 £304.00; Lisburn farmer 712k £2160 £303.00 and Glenanne farmer 726k £2130 £293.

Friesian cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 724k £2020 £279.00; Portadown farmer 612k £1700 £278.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 720k £1980 £275.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 742k £1980 £267.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 756k £1980 £262.00; Waringstown farmer 788k £2030 £258.00; Newry farmer 580k £1480 £255.00; Banbridge farmer 776k £1980 £255.00; Portadown farmer 778k £1930 £248.00 and Richhill farmer 726k £1800 £248.

Calves

A large entry of 210 calves sold in another very firm trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good quality bull calves sold to £830 for a Belgian Blue from a Jerrettspass farmer.

The same owner received £750 and £700 for Belgian Blue.

Aberdeen Angus calves sold up to £680 from a Glenanne farmer.

Main trade for good quality bulls from £500 to £650 and the plainer types from £300 to £450 each.

Friesian bulls sold up to £400 paid twice followed by £350 paid four times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main demand for good quality Friesian bulls from £170 to £270 each.

Heifer calves reached £720 for a Belgian Blue followed by £700 for Charolais.

All good quality heifers from £400 to £570.

Plainer types from £300 to £380 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £830; Belgian Blue £750; Charolais £700; Aberdeen Angus £680; Belgian Blue £650; Charolais £640; Charolais £600 and Hereford £590.

Friesian bull calves

£400: £400; £350; £350; £350 and £350.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £720; Charolais £700; Belgian Blue £600; Hereford £570; Hereford £560; Hereford £560; Aberdeen Angus £540 and Simmental £530.