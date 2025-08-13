Good quality beef bred cows selling to £2460 at Markethill Mart
Good quality beef bred cows sold to £343 for 710k at £2460 from an Armagh producer followed by £330 for 574k at £1960 from a Tandragee farmer.
A Cullyhanna farmer received £329 for 678k at £2230.
Main demand for good quality cows from £230 to 3328 per 100 kilos.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £269 for 704k at £1890 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £260 for 724k at £1880 from an Armagh farmer.
Top price Friesian £1960 for 750k at £1960 from a Rathfriland farmer.
Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £240 to £257 per 100 kilos.
Second quality from £210 to £235 and the poorest types from £170 to £200 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Armagh farmer 718k £2460 £343.00; Tandragee farmer 594k £1960 £330.00; Cullyhanna farmer 678k £2230 £329.00; Mowhan farmer 632k £2070 £328.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 730k £2320 £318.00; Middletown farmer 820k £2580 £315.00; Portadown farmer 698k £2190 £314.00 and Lurgan farmer 784k £2310 £295.
Friesian cull cows
Belleeks farmer 704k £1890 £269.00; Armagh farmer 724k £1880 £260.00; Rathfriland farmer 756k £1960 £259.00; Armagh farmer 650k £1670 £257.00; Newry farmer 724k £1860 £257.00; Armagh farmer 734k £1850 £252.00; Tynan farmer 796k £1980 £249.00 and Tynan farmer 672k £1640 £244.
Calves
Dropped calf trade was very firm with a top price of £1100 and £1060 paid for two exceptional Belgian Blue calves six weeks old from a Scarva producer followed by £830 for a three week old Charolais from an Armagh farmer.
Main demand for good quality bulls from £550 to £770.
Heifer calves to £730 for a Shorthorn followed by £680 for a whitehead.
All good quality heifers from £500 to £670 each.
Bull calves
Belgian Blue £1100; Belgian Blue £1060; Charolais £830; Charolais £830; Charolais £770; Hereford £650; Belgian Blue £610 and Belgian Blue £570.
Heifer calves
Shorthorn £730; Hereford £680; Belgian Blue £670; Limousin £650; Hereford £570; Belgian Blue £560 and Aberdeen Angus £480.