Good quality beef bred cows selling to £2890 at Markethill
Good quality beef bred cows sold to £367 for 788k at £2890 for a Banbridge farmer followed by £363 for 776k at £2820 from an Armagh farmer.
Main demand for good quality beef bred cows from £300 to £345 per 100 kilos.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £283 for 810k at £2290 from a Dungannon producer followed by 860k at £2410 £279 from a Banbridge farmer.
All fleshed Friesians sold from £230 to £271 per 100 kilos.
Second quality Friesians sold from £200 to £230 and the poorest types from £170 to £195 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Banbridge farmer 788k £2890 £367.00; Armagh farmer 776k £2820 £363.00; Loughgilly farmer 682k £2420 £355.00; Armagh farmer 792k £2730 £345.00; Banbridge farmer 652k £2240 £344.00; Armagh farmer 764k £2590 £339.00 and Portadown farmer 570k £1920 £337.
Friesian cull cows
Dungannon farmer 810k £2290 £283.00; Banbridge farmer 864k £2410 £279.00; Jerrettspass farmer 758k £2050 £271.00; Loughgilly farmer 626k £1630 £260.00; Dungannon farmer 624k £1600 £257.00; Katesbridge farmer 712k £1810 £254.00; Dungannon farmer 734k £1860 £254.00; Madden farmer 650k £1630 £251.00; Katesbridge farmer 686k £1700 £248.00 and Carryduff farmer 682k £1640 £241.
Calves
170 calves sold in another exceptionally strong demand with bull calves selling to a new record price of £940 for a five week old Charolais bull from a Portadown producer.
Main demand for good quality bulls from £450 to £570.
Second quality bulls from £300 to £400 each.
Good quality Friesian bulls calves from six to 10 weeks old sold steadily to a top of £350 with other at £300, £280 and £260.
Several more lots made from £170 to £250 each.
Heifer calves sold to a top of £670 for a five week old Charolais from a Portadown farmer followed by £590 for a Hereford from a Loughgilly farmer.
All good quality heifers sold from £400 to £560 each and second quality lots from £280 to £380 each.
Bull calves
Charolais £940; Hereford £570; Charolais £570; Limousin £550; Aberdeen Angus £540; Belgian Blue £510; Fleckvieh £510; Belgian Blue £490 and Aberdeen Angus £480.
Friesian bull calves
Friesian £350; Friesian £300; Friesian £300; Friesian £280; Friesian £260; Friesian £260; Friesian £250; Friesian £220 and Holstein £170.
Heifer calves
Charolais £670; Hereford £590; Aberdeen Angus £560; Aberdeen Angus £560; Aberdeen Angus £540; Belgian Blue £540; Limousin £540; Aberdeen Angus £500 and Belgian Blue £470.
