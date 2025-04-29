Good quality beef bred cows selling to £2890 at Markethill

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 15:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An entry of 70 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 29th April maintained a very firm trade.

Good quality beef bred cows sold to £367 for 788k at £2890 for a Banbridge farmer followed by £363 for 776k at £2820 from an Armagh farmer.

Main demand for good quality beef bred cows from £300 to £345 per 100 kilos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £283 for 810k at £2290 from a Dungannon producer followed by 860k at £2410 £279 from a Banbridge farmer.

Farming Life livestock marketsFarming Life livestock markets
Farming Life livestock markets

All fleshed Friesians sold from £230 to £271 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians sold from £200 to £230 and the poorest types from £170 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Banbridge farmer 788k £2890 £367.00; Armagh farmer 776k £2820 £363.00; Loughgilly farmer 682k £2420 £355.00; Armagh farmer 792k £2730 £345.00; Banbridge farmer 652k £2240 £344.00; Armagh farmer 764k £2590 £339.00 and Portadown farmer 570k £1920 £337.

Friesian cull cows

Dungannon farmer 810k £2290 £283.00; Banbridge farmer 864k £2410 £279.00; Jerrettspass farmer 758k £2050 £271.00; Loughgilly farmer 626k £1630 £260.00; Dungannon farmer 624k £1600 £257.00; Katesbridge farmer 712k £1810 £254.00; Dungannon farmer 734k £1860 £254.00; Madden farmer 650k £1630 £251.00; Katesbridge farmer 686k £1700 £248.00 and Carryduff farmer 682k £1640 £241.

Calves

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

170 calves sold in another exceptionally strong demand with bull calves selling to a new record price of £940 for a five week old Charolais bull from a Portadown producer.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £450 to £570.

Second quality bulls from £300 to £400 each.

Good quality Friesian bulls calves from six to 10 weeks old sold steadily to a top of £350 with other at £300, £280 and £260.

Several more lots made from £170 to £250 each.

Heifer calves sold to a top of £670 for a five week old Charolais from a Portadown farmer followed by £590 for a Hereford from a Loughgilly farmer.

All good quality heifers sold from £400 to £560 each and second quality lots from £280 to £380 each.

Bull calves

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charolais £940; Hereford £570; Charolais £570; Limousin £550; Aberdeen Angus £540; Belgian Blue £510; Fleckvieh £510; Belgian Blue £490 and Aberdeen Angus £480.

Friesian bull calves

Friesian £350; Friesian £300; Friesian £300; Friesian £280; Friesian £260; Friesian £260; Friesian £250; Friesian £220 and Holstein £170.

Heifer calves

Charolais £670; Hereford £590; Aberdeen Angus £560; Aberdeen Angus £560; Aberdeen Angus £540; Belgian Blue £540; Limousin £540; Aberdeen Angus £500 and Belgian Blue £470.

Related topics:BanbridgeArmaghMarkethillAberdeen Angus

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice