Good quality beef bred cows selling to £3060 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 55 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 1st July sold in a steady demand with good quality beef bred cows from £285 to £306 per 100 kilos for 746k at £2280 from a Whitecross producer followed by £296 for 1030k Aberdeen Angus at £3060 from a Whitecross producer.

Friesians sold to £259 for 780k at £2020 followed by £247 for 730k at £1820 from an Armagh farmer. Second quality sold from £190 to £220 per 100 kilos.

Fat bulls sold up to £320 for 1080k at £3470 followed by £299 for 840k at £2520.

Aberdeen Angus bulls sold to £297 for 1120k at £3310.

Farming Life livestock markets

Young grazing cows sold up to £360 for 500k at £1800 from a Banbridge producer.

Cull cows

Whitecross farmer 746k £2280 £306.00; Banbridge farmer 616k £1810 £294.00; Banbridge farmer 636k £1850 £291.00 and Whitecross farmer 710k £2040 £287.

Friesian cull cows

Mountnorris farmer 780k £2020 £259.00; Milford farmer 738k £1820 £247.00; Annaghmore farmer 796k £1910 £240.00; Poyntzpass farmer 632k £1500 £237.00; Lisburn farmer 724k £1640 £227.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 730k £1650 £226.

Bulls

Newry farmer 1084k £3470 £320.00; Banbridge farmer 844k £2520 £299.00; Minterburn farmer 1116k £3310 £297.00 and Whitecross farmer 1034k £3060 £296.

Calves

The 90 calves maintained a strong trade with heifer calves selling to £600 paid twice for Aberdeen Angus for a Portadown farmer followed by £580 for a Simmental from a Derrynoose farmer.

Main trade for good quality heifers from £430 to £550 each.

Second quality from £300 to £400 each.

Bull calves sold to £750 for a seven week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £640 for a seven week old Fleckvieh.

All good quality bulls from £440 to £590.

Second quality bulls from £300 to £420.

Friesian bull calves sold to £300 for a four week old calf followed by £290 and £280.

Several more sold from £190 to £260 each.

Heifer calves

Aberdeen Angus £600; Aberdeen Angus £600; Simmental £580; Hereford £550; Hereford £530; Belgian Blue £500; Hereford £490 and Charolais £480.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £750; Fleckvieh £640; Hereford £590; Hereford £520; Simmental £520; Hereford £490; Limousin £480; Hereford £470 and Aberdeen Angus £460.