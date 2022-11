Cow/heifers sold to £219 for 580k at £1275.

Fleshed Friesian sold from £144 to £163 for 610k at £995 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £162 for 650k at £1055 from a Banbridge producer.

Top price £1105 for 720k at £153.

Livestock Markets

Second quality Friesian cows from £120 to £130 and the poorest types from £95 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Tassagh farmer 582k £1275 £219.00; Armagh farmer 768k £1515 £197.00; Cullyhanna farmer 880k £1735 £197.00; Katesbridge farmer 866k £1655 £191.00; Armagh farmer 656k £1235 £188.00; Annalong farmer 812k £1445 £178.00; Annalong farmer 668k £1175 £176.00 and Derrynoose farmer 750k £1315 £175.

Friesian cull cows

Tandragee farmer 612k £995 £163.00; Banbridge farmer 650k £1055 £162.00; Armagh farmer 724k £1105 £153.00; Keady farmer 656k £985 £150.00; Moy farmer 680k £1015 £149.00; Keady farmer 642k £955 £149.00; Dungannon farmer 666k £985 £148.00 and Rathfriland farmer 738k £1065 £144.

Calves

140 calves. Good quality bull calves to £370 for a Belgian Blue from a Banbridge farmer followed by £315 for an Aberdeen Angus from a Whitecross producer.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £240 to £305.

Heifer calves to £320 for a Belgian Blue from a Whitecross farmer followed by £300 for a Belgian Blue from a Dungannon farmer.

All good quality heifers from £230 to £285 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £370; Aberdeen Angus £315; Aberdeen Angus £305; Aberdeen Angus £300; Aberdeen Angus £300; Aberdeen Angus £300 and Belgian Blue £275.

Heifer calves