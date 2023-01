Livestock Markets

Good quality beef cows from £200 to £240 per 100 kilos for 770k at £1865 from a Portadown farmer followed by £237 for 700k at £1675 from a Dromara producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £165 to £183 for 770k at £1415 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £178 for 800k at £1435 from an Armagh farmer.

Advertisement

Second quality Friesians cows sold steadily from £140 to £160 and the poorest types from £110 to £125 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 776k £1865 £240.00; Dromara farmer 706k £1675 £237.00; Nutt's Corner 646k £1425 £221.00; Portadown farmer 746k £1595 £214.00; Newry farmer 722k £1515 £210.00; Aghalee farmer 626k £1285 £205.00; Loughgall farmer 718k £1465 £204.00; Loughgall farmer 778k £1555 £200.00 and Newry farmer 890k £1685 £189.

Friesian cull cows

Advertisement

Dungannon farmer 772k £1415 £183.00; Armagh farmer 808k £1435 £178.00; Nutt's Corner farmer 768k £1345 £175.00; Armagh farmer 710k £1235 £174.00; Richhill farmer 620k £1065 £172.00; Stewartstown farmer 800k £1365 £171.00; Armagh farmer 726k £1235 £170.00; Mountnorris farmer 744k £1265 £170.00 and Loughgilly farmer 752k £1265 £168.

Calves

Advertisement

130 calves sold in a very strong trade for good quality types.

Good quality bulls sold from £250 to £390 with a top of £445 for a Charolais followed by £390 for a Charolais.

Advertisement

Aberdeen Angus bulls sold to £325 and £315.

Second quality bull calves sold from £170 to £240.

Advertisement

Heifer calves sold to £350 for a Belgian Blue followed by £310 for a Simmental.

Main demand from £230 to £300.

Advertisement

Plainer heifers from £130 to £180 each.

Bull calves

Advertisement

Charolais £445; Charolais £390; Aberdeen Angus £325; Hereford £310; Hereford £310; Belgian Blue £285; Belgian Blue £280 and Aberdeen Angus £275.

Heifer calves

Advertisement