Good quality beef cows selling to £2190 at Markethill Mart
Main demand from £280 to £305.
Friesian cull cows to £264 for 850k at £2250 from a Poyntzpass farmer.
All fleshed Friesian cows from £240 to £263 per 100 kilos for 760k at £2000 from a Rathfriland producer.
Second quality Friesians from £200 to £230 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Newtownhamilton farmer 644k £2190 £340.00; Cullyhanna farmer 620k £1940 £313.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 674k £2000 £297.00; Gilford farmer 632k £1870 £296.00 and Armagh farmer 850k £2500 £294.
Friesian cull cows
Poyntzpass farmer 852k £2250 £264.00; Rathfriland farmer 760k £2000 £263.00; Poyntzpass farmer 808k £2080 £257.00; Glenanne farmer 662k £1700 £257.00; Glenanne farmer 610k £1560 £256.00; Crumlin farmer 696k £1760 £253.00 and Markethill farmer 708k £1700 £240.
Calves
A good entry of 100 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand with bull calves under eight weeks selling to £690 for a three week old Charolais followed by £680 for a Belgian Blue and £670 for a Charolais.
Aberdeen Angus bulls to £640.
All good quality bulls from £480 to £600.
Heifer calves to £710 for a Charolais followed by £670 for a Limousin.
Main demand from £420 to £640 each.
Friesian bulls under two months sold to £310 with others at £250 and £230 each.
Main demand from £170 to £190 each.
Bull calves
Charolais £690; Belgian Blue £680; Charolais £670; Belgian Blue £670; Aberdeen Angus £640; Aberdeen Angus £620; Aberdeen Angus £600 and Belgian Blue £580.
Friesian bull calves
£310; £250; £250; £230 and £195.
Heifer calves
Charolais £710; Limousin £670; Belgian Blue £670; Charolais £640; Charolais £610; Shorthorn £550; Belgian Blue £520 and Belgian Blue £520.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.