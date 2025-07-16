Good quality beef cows selling to £2190 at Markethill Mart

A smaller entry of cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 15th July sold in a very firm trade with good quality beef cows to £340 for 644k at £2190 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £313 for 620k at £1940 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Main demand from £280 to £305.

Friesian cull cows to £264 for 850k at £2250 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

All fleshed Friesian cows from £240 to £263 per 100 kilos for 760k at £2000 from a Rathfriland producer.

Farming Life livestock markets

Second quality Friesians from £200 to £230 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newtownhamilton farmer 644k £2190 £340.00; Cullyhanna farmer 620k £1940 £313.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 674k £2000 £297.00; Gilford farmer 632k £1870 £296.00 and Armagh farmer 850k £2500 £294.

Friesian cull cows

Poyntzpass farmer 852k £2250 £264.00; Rathfriland farmer 760k £2000 £263.00; Poyntzpass farmer 808k £2080 £257.00; Glenanne farmer 662k £1700 £257.00; Glenanne farmer 610k £1560 £256.00; Crumlin farmer 696k £1760 £253.00 and Markethill farmer 708k £1700 £240.

Calves

A good entry of 100 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand with bull calves under eight weeks selling to £690 for a three week old Charolais followed by £680 for a Belgian Blue and £670 for a Charolais.

Aberdeen Angus bulls to £640.

All good quality bulls from £480 to £600.

Heifer calves to £710 for a Charolais followed by £670 for a Limousin.

Main demand from £420 to £640 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friesian bulls under two months sold to £310 with others at £250 and £230 each.

Main demand from £170 to £190 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £690; Belgian Blue £680; Charolais £670; Belgian Blue £670; Aberdeen Angus £640; Aberdeen Angus £620; Aberdeen Angus £600 and Belgian Blue £580.

Friesian bull calves

£310; £250; £250; £230 and £195.

Heifer calves

Charolais £710; Limousin £670; Belgian Blue £670; Charolais £640; Charolais £610; Shorthorn £550; Belgian Blue £520 and Belgian Blue £520.