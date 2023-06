Good quality calved heifers selling to a top price of £2620 at Markethill Mart

The same owner received £2150 and £1850 for calved heifers.

A Whitecross producer sold calved heifers at £2320, £2240, £2200, £2100, £2020.

A Tandragee farmer received £2620 and £1900 for calved heifers and a Richhill farmer received £2120 for a calved heifer.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

A Dromore Co Down farmer sold a calved heifer at £1740.

Cull cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

80 cull cows sold in a steady demand with good quality beef bred cows from £190 to £229 for 810k at £1855 from a Rostrevor farmer followed by £228 for 620k at £1415 from a Newry producer.

Fleshed Friesians sold to £176 for 780k at £1375. Main demand from £160 to £175 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £130 to £150 and the poorest types from £90 to £120 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Rostrevor farmer 810k £1855 £229.00; Newry farmer 622k £1415 £228.00; Armagh farmer 838k £1845 £220.00; Portadown farmer 738k £1525 £207.00; Portadown farmer 700k £1435 £205.00; Newry farmer 738k £1435 £195.00 and Armagh farmer 674k £1295 £192.

Friesian cull cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Armagh farmer 782k £1375 £176.00; Richhill farmer 610k £1065 £175.00; Richhill farmer 632k £1065 £169.00; Killylea farmer 732k £1215 £166.00; Richhill farmer 706k £1165 £165.00; Armagh farmer 608k £985 £162.00 and Fivemiletown farmer 660k £1075 £162.

Calves

A large entry of 200 calves sold in a firm demand for good quality calves.

Plain quality calves were slower to sell.

Bull calves sold to £400 for a six week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £375 for a three week old Limousin.

All good quality bulls from £250 to £370 each.

Heifer calves to £435 for six week old Charolais followed by £390 for a four week old Limousin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Main demand for good quality heifers from £230 to £360 each.

Second quality bull calves from £160 to £230 and heifer calves from £120 to £200 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £400; Limousin £375; Belgian Blue £370; Aberdeen Angus £350; Hereford £340; Belgian Blue £340; Hereford £330 and Limousin £330.

Heifer calves