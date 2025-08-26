Good quality cattle selling to £3300 at Markethill Mart
Good quality beef bred cows sold to £353 for 624k at £2200 from an Ardglass farmer followed by £348 for 638k at £2200 from a Markethill farmer.
A Downpatrick producer received £346 for 736k Aberdeen Angus at £2545.
Main demand for good quality cows from £3300 to £328 per 100 kilos.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1275 for 790k at £2180 from a Richhill farmer followed by £274 for 682k at £1870 from a Glenanne farmer.
A Dungannon farmer received £261 for 716k at £1870.
Main demand for Friesians from £240 to £360.
Second quality Friesians from £200 to £230 and the plainest types from £160 to £190 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Ardglass farmer 624k £2200 £353.00; Markethill farmer 638k £2220 £348.00; Downpatrick farmer 736k £2545 £346.00; Downpatrick farmer 702k £2305 £328.00; Armagh farmer 836k £2730 £327.00; Ardglass farmer 716k £2280 £319.00; Glenanne farmer 906k £2840 £314.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 678k £2040 £301.
Friesian cull cows
Richhill farmer 792k £2180 £275.00; Glenanne farmer 682k £1870 £274.00; Dungannon farmer 716k £1870 £261.00; Downpatrick farmer 530k £1380 £260.00; Dromara farmer 554k £1440 £260.00; Armagh farmer 600k £1500 £250.00 and Dromara farmer 640k £1550 £242.
calves
A large entry of 165 calves sold in an outstanding demand for all types of calves.
Top quality bull calves sold up to £970 for a five week old Limousin from a Tandragee farmer followed by £890 for a seven week old Aberdeen Angus from a Glenanne farmer.
A Waringstown farmer also received £890 for a Belgian Blue.
All top quality bulls sold to a top of £650 to £880 each with second quality bulls from £450 to £600 each.
Friesian bulls sold in the best trade yet seen with a top of £380 for three Friesians bulls, five weeks old from a Dromore farmer followed by £370 paid twice for Friesian bulls from a Portadown farmer.
Several more Friesian bulls sold from £300 to £350 each.
Heifer calves sold to a top of £970 for a three week old Belgian Blue from a Glenanne farmer.
The same owner received £880 and £870 for a Charolais and Belgian Blue.
A Portadown producer sold a seven week old Charolais heifer at £810 and a Tandragee farmer sold seven week old Speckle Park at £810 and a seven week old Limousin at £790.
Several more top quality heifers sold from £600 to £780 each with others from £400 to £550 each.
Bull calves
Limousin £970; Aberdeen Angus £890; Belgian Blue £890; Aberdeen Angus £880; Hereford £880; Belgian Blue £880; Belgian Blue £840; Belgian Blue £840; Limousin £780 and Hereford £770.
Friesian bull calves
£380; £380; £370; £350; £340; £330; £320; £310 and £330.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £970; Charolais £880; Belgian Blue £870; Charolais £810; Speckle Park £810; Limousin £790; Belgian Blue £790; Belgian Blue £780; Aberdeen Angus £750 and Limousin £750.