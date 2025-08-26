Good quality cattle selling to £3300 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 60 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 26th August returned another very firm trade for all classes.

Good quality beef bred cows sold to £353 for 624k at £2200 from an Ardglass farmer followed by £348 for 638k at £2200 from a Markethill farmer.

A Downpatrick producer received £346 for 736k Aberdeen Angus at £2545.

Main demand for good quality cows from £3300 to £328 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1275 for 790k at £2180 from a Richhill farmer followed by £274 for 682k at £1870 from a Glenanne farmer.

A Dungannon farmer received £261 for 716k at £1870.

Main demand for Friesians from £240 to £360.

Second quality Friesians from £200 to £230 and the plainest types from £160 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Ardglass farmer 624k £2200 £353.00; Markethill farmer 638k £2220 £348.00; Downpatrick farmer 736k £2545 £346.00; Downpatrick farmer 702k £2305 £328.00; Armagh farmer 836k £2730 £327.00; Ardglass farmer 716k £2280 £319.00; Glenanne farmer 906k £2840 £314.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 678k £2040 £301.

Friesian cull cows

Richhill farmer 792k £2180 £275.00; Glenanne farmer 682k £1870 £274.00; Dungannon farmer 716k £1870 £261.00; Downpatrick farmer 530k £1380 £260.00; Dromara farmer 554k £1440 £260.00; Armagh farmer 600k £1500 £250.00 and Dromara farmer 640k £1550 £242.

calves

A large entry of 165 calves sold in an outstanding demand for all types of calves.

Top quality bull calves sold up to £970 for a five week old Limousin from a Tandragee farmer followed by £890 for a seven week old Aberdeen Angus from a Glenanne farmer.

A Waringstown farmer also received £890 for a Belgian Blue.

All top quality bulls sold to a top of £650 to £880 each with second quality bulls from £450 to £600 each.

Friesian bulls sold in the best trade yet seen with a top of £380 for three Friesians bulls, five weeks old from a Dromore farmer followed by £370 paid twice for Friesian bulls from a Portadown farmer.

Several more Friesian bulls sold from £300 to £350 each.

Heifer calves sold to a top of £970 for a three week old Belgian Blue from a Glenanne farmer.

The same owner received £880 and £870 for a Charolais and Belgian Blue.

A Portadown producer sold a seven week old Charolais heifer at £810 and a Tandragee farmer sold seven week old Speckle Park at £810 and a seven week old Limousin at £790.

Several more top quality heifers sold from £600 to £780 each with others from £400 to £550 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £970; Aberdeen Angus £890; Belgian Blue £890; Aberdeen Angus £880; Hereford £880; Belgian Blue £880; Belgian Blue £840; Belgian Blue £840; Limousin £780 and Hereford £770.

Friesian bull calves

£380; £380; £370; £350; £340; £330; £320; £310 and £330.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £970; Charolais £880; Belgian Blue £870; Charolais £810; Speckle Park £810; Limousin £790; Belgian Blue £790; Belgian Blue £780; Aberdeen Angus £750 and Limousin £750.