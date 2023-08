Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £172 per 100k for 820k at £1425.

Main demand from £150 per 100k to £164 per 100k.

Second quality Friesians sold from £110 per 100k to £130 per 100k and the poorest types from £85 per 100k to £105 per 100k.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

The 150 calves returned a very firm demand.

Good quality bulls sold from £240 to £390 each.

Heifers from £180 to £285 each.

Another good entry of reared calves sold readily with heifers to £730 and bulls to £610.

Cull cows

Newry producer 734k £1615 220p/k: Middletown producer 626k £1345 215p/k: Loughgilly producer 798k £1585 199p/k: Cullyhanna producer 632k £1225 194p/k and Middletown producer 710k £1375 194p/k.

Friesian cows

Loughgilly producer 828k £1425 172p/k: Gilford producer 752k £1235 164p/k: Banbridge producer 658k £1035 157p/k and Derrynoose producer 736k £1135 154p/k.

Bull calves

Charolais £390: Charolais £385: Limousin £375: Limousin £355: Aberdeen Angus £300: Belgian Blue £295: Belgian Blue £280 and Limousin £270.

Heifer calves