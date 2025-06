Good quality doubles selling to £405 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1300 sheep in Markethill on Monday 3rd March returned a slightly easier trade for fat hoggets and a very firm trade for cull ewes.

The 850 hoggets had a complete clearance.

Good quality heavy hoggets sold from 600 – 629p/k for 24k at £151 for 14 hoggets from a Keady farmer and for 35 hoggets, 24.5k at £154 from a Tandragee farmer. Overweight pens sold from £155 to £162 each.

Good quality midweights sold from 630-671p/k for 20.2k at £135.50 each from a Kilkeel farmer.

Stores sold readily from 620-682p/k for 17.6k at £120 each.

The 300 cull ewes sold in an excellent demand.

Fleshed ewes from £160 to £246 each.

Plainer pens from £110 to £150 each and the poorest from £50 to £100 each.

A full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a very strong demand.

Good quality doubles to £360, £425 and £405.

Main demand from £300 to £400 each.

Singles to £375, £370 and £355 with others from £220 to £330 each.

Heavy hoggets

Keady producer 24k £151 629p/k: Tandragee producer 24.5k £154 629p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24k£ £150 625p/k: Aghalee producer 24.7k £154 624p/k: Tandragee producer 24.1k £150 622p/k: 24.3k £151 621p/k: Jerrettspass producer 25k 3154 616p/k: Markethill producer 25.1k 3154 614p/k: Armagh producer 24.9k £152.50 613p/k and Loughgall producer 24.4k £149 611p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Kilkeel producer 20.2k £135.50 671p/k: Armagh producer 20.4k £136 667p/k: Dungannon producer 21k £136 648p/k: 21.5k £139 647p/k: Keady producer 21.4k £138 645p/k: Glenanne producer 21.1k £135 640p/k: Warrenpoint producer 20.5k £131 639p/k and Glenanne producer 21.9k £139 635p/k.

Stores

Tandragee producer 17.6k £120 682p/k: Portadown producer 19.5k £129 662p/k: Armagh producer 13.5k £89 659p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 19.9k £128.50 646p/k: Keady producer 18.6k £120 645p/k: Tandragee producer 19.9k £126.50 636p/k: Kilkeel producer 19.2k £121 630p/k: Keady producer 19.9k £125 628p/k and Newry producer 19.5k £120 615p/k.