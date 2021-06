Good quality forward heifers selling to £1505 at Markethill Mart

Heifers

Good quality forward heifers sold to a top of £300 per 100 kilos for 502k Limousin at £1505 from a Rathfriland farmer.

The same owner received £247 per 100 kilos for 504k at £1245.

A Dungannon producer received £242 per 100 kilos for 572k at £1385.

Main demand from £210 to £235 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers sold to a top of £238 per 100 kilos for 638k at £1515 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £231 per 100 kilos for 604k at £1395 from an Annaghmore farmer.

Main demand from £210 to £225 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers from £210 to £257 per 100 kilos for 500k at £1285 from a Rathfriland farmer.

The same owner received £239 per 100 kilos for 450k at £1095.

Forward heifers

Rathfriland farmer 502k £1505 £300.00; Rathfriland farmer 504k £1245 £247.00; Dungannon farmer 572k £1385 £242.00; Loughbrickland farmer 556k £1345 £242.00; Dungannon farmer 568k £1365 £240.00; Portadown farmer 536k £1285 £240.00; Armagh farmer 536k £1235 £230.00 and Dungannon farmer 560k £1285 £229.

Beef heifers

Dungannon farmer 638k £1515 £238.00; Annaghmore farmer 604k £1935 £231.00; Keady farmer 630k £1415 £225.00; Tynan farmer 606k £1295 £214.00 and Armagh farmer 600k £1265 £210.

Middleweight heifers

Rathfriland farmer 500k £1285 £257.00; Rathfriland farmer 458k £1095 £239.00; Poyntzpass farmer 494k £1175 £238.00; Keady farmer 474k £1055 £223.00; Loughbrickland farmer 496k £1095 £221.00; Tassagh farmer 470k £1035 £220.00; Rathfriland farmer 484k £1045 £216.00; Armagh farmer 482k £1035 £215.00 and Tynan farmer 474k £1015 £214.

Bullocks

Forward bullocks sold up to £237 per 100 kilos for 546k Aberdeen Angus at £1295 from a Tynan producer followed by £233 per 100 kilos for 520k at £1215 from a Keady producer.

Main demand from £210 to £230 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks sold up to £226 per 100 kilos for 686k at £1515 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £225 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1495 from a Markethill farmer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £210 to £261 for 378k at £985 from a Keady farmer.

The same owner received £238 per 100 kilos for 440k at £1055.

Forward bullocks

Tynan farmer 546k £1295 £237.00; Keady farmer 522k £1215 £233.00; Tynan farmer 510k £1175 £230.00; Banbridge farmer 622k £1405 £226.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 554k £1245 £225.00; Portadown farmer 502k £1125 £224.00; Keady farmer 556k £1235 £222.00 and Portadown farmer 518k £1145 £221.

Beef bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 686k £1550 £226.00; Markethill farmer 664k £1495 £225.00; Banbridge farmer 634k £1355 £214.00 and Markethill farmer 742k £1485 £200.

Middleweight bullocks

Keady farmer 378k £985 £261.00; Keady farmer 444k £1055 £238.00; Keady farmer 438k £1035 £236.00; Keady farmer 474k £1115 £235.00; Moyobridge farmer 424k £965 £228.00; Armagh farmer 490k £1085 £221.00 and Portadown farmer 478k £1035 £217.

Weanlings

The 220 weanlings sold in a very firm trade.

Good quality males sold from £230 to £284 for 310k at £880 from a Sixmilecross farmer followed by £277 per 100 kilos for 300k from a Rathfriland farmer.

A Loughgall producer received £274 per 100 kilos for 270k at £740.

Strong male weanlings sold from £220 to £246 per 100 kilos for 418k at £1030 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £236 per 100 kilos for 420k at £990 from a Crossmaglen producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £307 per 100 kilos for 244k at £750 from a Hilltown farmer followed by £278 per 100 kilos for 270k at £750 from an Armagh farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 418k £1030 £246.00; Crossmaglen farmer 420k £990 £236.00; Tynan farmer 402k £930 £231.00; Armagh farmer 412k £950 £231.00; Gilford farmer 414k £940 £227.00; Tynan farmer 414k £935 £226.00; Crossmaglen farmer 426k £960 £225.00 and Portadown farmer 412k £920 £223.

Light male weanlings

Sixmilecross farmer 310k £880 £284.00; Rathfriland farmer 300k £830 £277.00; Loughgall farmer 270k £740 £274.00; Rathfriland farmer 310k £820 £265.00; Sixmilecross farmer 330k £865 £262.00; Rathfriland farmer 344k £880 £256.00; Jonesborough farmer 302k £770 £255.00; Armagh farmer 312k £790 £253.00 and Armagh farmer 360k £910 £253.

Heifer weanlings

Hilltown farmer 244k £750 £307.00; Armagh farmer 270k £750 £278.00; Armagh farmer 334k £870 £261.00; Armagh farmer 324k £840 £259.00; Sixmilecross farmer 334k £840 £252.00; Loughgall farmer 358k £890 £249.00; Armagh farmer 310k £770 £248.00 and Camlough farmer 374k £920 £246.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1820 for Simmental cow and bull calf from a Portadown producer.

The same owner received £1460 for a Simmental cow and heifer calf.