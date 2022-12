Heifers

The 240 store cattle included several pens of top quality heifers which returned an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £240 to £286 per 100 kilos for 564k at £1615 from a Ballywalter farmer.

Livestock Markets

The same owner received £284 per 100 kilos for 608 kilos at £1725. A Newtownards producer received £282 for 520 kilos at £1465.

Several forward heifers with breeding potential sold to a top of £2555 for 624 kilos £410 per 100 kilos for a Ballywalter farmer.

The same owner received £360 for 604k at £2175 and £346 for 628k at £2175.

Good quality Middleweight heifers sold steadily from £230 to £271 for 478 kilos at £1295 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £263 for 412 kilos at £1085 from a Portadown producer.

Forward heifers

Ballywalter farmer : 624k £255 £410 : Ballywalter farmer : 604k £2175 £360 : Ballywalter farmer : 628k £2175 £346 : Newtownards farmer : 530k £1745 £329 : Ballywalter farmer : 600k £1955 £325 : Ballywalter farmer : 564k £1615 £286 : Ballywalter farmer : 608k £1725 £284 : Newtownards farmer : 520k £1465 £282 and Ballywalter farmer : 566k £1555 £275.

Middleweight heifers

Poyntzpass farmer : 478k £1295 £271 : Portadown farmer : 412k £1085 263p : Keady farmer : 458k £1195 £261 : Dromara farmer : 442k £1145 259p : Ballywalter farmer : 498k £1275 £256 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 496k £1265 £255 : Armagh farmer : 470k £1195 £254 : Ballywalter farmer : 452k £1145 £253 and Ballywalter farmer : 498k £1255 £252.

Bullocks

Forward store bullocks sold steadily.

Good quality forward store bullocks sold steadily from £230 to £271 for 540k at £1465 from a Blackwatertown producer.

A Lisburn farmer received £266 for 548k at £1455.

Middleweight bullocks sold to a top of £266 for 476k at £1265 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £257 for 500k at £1285 from a Lisburn farmer.

All good quality Middleweights from £230 to £257 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bull trade was exceptionally strong with all suitable lots selling from £200 to £215 for 580 kilos at £1255 from a Rathfriland producer.

Same owner received £213 for 546k at £1165.

Friesan bullocks

Rathfriland farmer : 564k £1255 £215 : Tandragee farmer : 544k £1165 £215 : Rathfriland farmer : 564k £1205 £214 : Rathfriland farmer : 546k £1165 £213 : Drumsallagh farmer : 578k £1195 £207 and Coose farmer : 510k £1045 £205.

Weanlings

The 160 weanlings maintained an excellent trade.

Good quality light males sold from £240 to £320 per 100 kilos for 322k at £1030 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £294 for 350k at £1030 from a Markethill producer.

Stronger males sold from £240 to £294 for 428k at £1260 from a Tassagh farmer.

The same owner received £279 for 430k at £1200 and £278 for 450k at £1250.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £276 and to a top of £322 for a 205k Aberdeen Angus heifer at £660 from a Moira farmer followed by £276 for 228k at £630 for a Markethill producer.

Stronger lots sold to £257 for 312k at £800 from a Dungannon farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Tassagh farmer : 428k £1260 £294 : Tassagh farmer : 430k £1200 £279 : Tassagh farmer : 450k £1250 £278 : Tassagh farmer : 418k £1160 £278 : Tassagh farmer : 416k £1140 £274 : Tassagh farmer : 410k £1080 £263 : Tassagh farmer : 450k £1180 £262 and Tassagh farmer : 410k £1070 £261.

Light male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer : 322k £1030 £320 : Markethill farmer : 350k £1030 £294 : Portadown farmer : 272k £8-- £294 : Annaclone farmer : 342k £980 £287 : Annaclone farmer : 344k £980 £285 : Markethill farmer : 376k £1060 £282 : Dungannon farmer : 324k £910 281p : Markethill farmer : 318k £890 £280 and Annaclone farmer : 370k £1030 £278.

Heifer weanlings

