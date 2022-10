Heifers

280 heifers maintained a steady trade with good quality forward heifers selling from £230 to £281 per 100 kilos for 618k at £1755 from a Benburb farmer.

Top price of £318 was paid for a 600k Simmental with breeding potential selling at £1905 for a Tynan farmer.

A Poyntzpass producer received £265 for 560k at £1485. Beef heifers sold to £257 for 690k at £1775 from a Killeavy farmer followed by £254 for 678k at £1725 from a Benburb farmer.

Main demand from £235 to £253 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £220 to £262 for 418k at £1095 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £260 for 460k at £1195 from a Dromore producer.

Forward heifers

Tynan farmer 600k £1905 £318.00; Benburb farmer 618k £1735 £281.00; Poyntzpass farmer 560k £1485 £265.00; Banbridge farmer 556k £1465 £263.00; Poyntzpass farmer 524k £1375 £262.00; Rosslea farmer 642k £1655 £258.00; Loughgall farmer 526k £1355 £257.00 and Benburb farmer 572k £1455 £254.

Beef heifers

Killeavy farmer 692k £1775 £257.00; Benburb farmer 678k £1725 £254.00; Benburb farmer 694k £1755 £253.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 682k £1635 £240.

Middleweight heifers

Dungannon farmer 418k £1095 £262.00; Dromore farmer 460k £1195 £260.00; Dungannon farmer 498k £1275 £256.00; Markethill farmer 438k £1105 £252.00; Tynan farmer 474k £1195 £252.00; Tandragee farmer 496k £1245 £251.00; Dromore farmer 492k £1225 £249.00 and Portadown farmer 416k £1015 £244.

Bullocks

270 bullocks maintained a very firm trade with good quality forward feeding bullocks selling from £230 to £272 for 510k at £1395 from a Moira farmer.

The same owner received £270 for 524k at £1415.

A Scarva producer sold an Aberdeen Angus bullock 630k at £1675 £266 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks sold from £235 to £252 for 658 Aberdeen Angus at £1655 from a Scarva farmer.

A Tandragee producer received £248 for 548k at £1835.

Good quality middleweight bullocks returned an exceptionally strong demand to a top of £284 for 460k at £1325 from an Armagh farmer and for 470k at £1345 for a Belfast farmer. An Armagh farmer received £280 for 470k at £1315.

Forward bullocks

Moira farmer 512k £1395 £272.00; Moira farmer 524k £1415 £270.00; Moira farmer 506k £1365 £270.00; Moira farmer 510k £1365 £268.00; Scarva farmer 630k £1675 £266.00; Belfast farmer 508k £1345 £265.00; Moira farmer 518k £1365 £264.00 and Moira farmer 528k £1385 £262.

Beef bullocks

Scarva farmer 658k £1655 £252.00; Tandragee farmer 740k £1835 £248.00; Tandragee farmer 742k £1825 £246.00; Warrenpoint farmer 660k £1575 £239.00; Tandragee farmer 660k £1575 £239.00; Tandragee farmer 660k £1575 £239.00 and Tandragee farmer 722k £1715 £238.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 466k £1325 £284.00; Belfast farmer 474k £1345 £284.00; Belfast farmer 414k £1165 £282.00; Armagh farmer 470k £1315 £280.00, Armagh farmer 462k £1285 £278.00; Whitcross farmer 448k £1235 £276.00; Aghalee farmer 500k £1375 £275.00; Cullyhanna farmer 430k £1175 £273.00 and Belfast farmer 476k £1295 £272.

Weanlings

280 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand with particularly better quality calves. Light males sold to £384 for 232k Charolais at £890 from a Keady farmer.

The same owner received £367 for 248k at £910.

A Rathfriland farmer received £335 for 284k at £950.

All good quality light males sold from £240 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £266 for 414k at £1100 for a Crossmalgen farmer followed by £265 for 410k at £1090 for a Markethill farmer.

Heifer weanlings sold to a top of £288 for 250k at £725 for a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £272 for 230k at £625 from a Castlewellan producer.

All good quality heifers sold from £230 to £265 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Crossmaglen farmer 414k £1100 £266.00; Markethill farmer 412k £1090 £265.00; Tynan farmer 448k £1080 £241.00; Kesh farmer 440k £1040 £236.00; Portadown farmer 424k £990 £234.00; Kesh farmer 450k £1050 £233.00 and Tassagh farmer 404k £940 £233.

Light male weanlings

Keady farmer 232k £890 £384.00; Keady farmer 248k £910 £267.00; Rathfriland farmer 284k £950 £335.00; Portadown farmer 298k £980 £329.00; Keady farmer 272k £890 £327.00; Keady farmer 274k £880 £321.00; Keady farmer 278k £890 £320.00 and Rathfriland farmer 282k £890 £316.

Heifer weanlings

Crossmaglen farmer 252k £725 £288.00; Castlewellan farmer 230k £625 £272.00; Crossmaglen farmer 278k £740 £266.00; Markethill farmer 380k £1010 £266.00; Crossmaglen farmer 308k £780 £253.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 360k £910 £253.00; Castlewellan farmer 380k £960 £253.00 and Rathfriland farmer 352k £880 £250.

A large entry of over 80 lots of sucklers returned an excellent trade.

Outfits selling to a top of £2420 for a Simmental heifer and bull calf for a Cullyhanna farmer.

The same owner received £1965 and £1770 for Simmental heifers with heifer calves.

A Loughgall farmer sold three Simmental cows with calves at foot at £2160 and two at £2060.

In calf cows sold to £1720, £1540 and £1460 for a Cullyhanna farmer.

Charolais suckler show and sale Thursday 13th October 2022: An entry of nearly 400 Charolais single suckled calves at Markethill show and sale on Thursday 13th October sold in an exceptionally strong demand for an excellent quality entry of calves.

The event was sponsored by Nicholas Johnston of Johnston Agri Clogher and the judge was Nigel Matchett, Portadown.

Show champion heifer exhibited by James Rice Richhill weighed 412k and sold at £1580 £383 per 100 kilos to M Tumulty.

Reserve champion bull from Brian McConville Ballyward weighed 446k sold at £1490 £334 to Sydney Nelson.

Second place male from G McCall Armagh weighed 370k sold at £1200 and 3rd place male weighed 346k sold at £1150.

Second place heifer from J Rice weighed 338k and sold £1200 £355 from a Keady producer.

Third place heifer also from J Rice weighed 324k at £1400 £401 per 100 kilos.

Several exhibitors returned very good averages for stock sold.

A Poyntzpass farmer averaged £322 per 100 kilos for males and £272 per 100 kilos for heifers.

An Armagh farmer averaged £304 for males and £282 for heifers.

A Ballyward farmer averaged £309 for males and £280 for heifers.

A Newtownhamilton farmer averaged £325.50 for males and £300 for heifers.

A Richhill farmer averaged £299 for males and £284 for heifers.

Many customers commented on the excellent quality of Charolais calves on offer.

Strong males

Richhill farmer 420k £1450 £345.00; Portadown farmer 422k £1440 £341.00; Ballyward farmer 446k £1490 £334.00; Armagh farmer 420k £1400 £333.00; Poyntzpass farmer 438k £1420 £324.00; Richhill farmer 444k £1400 £315.00; Ballyward farmer 470k £1470 £313.00; Poyntzpass farmer 442k £1370 £310.00 and Richhill farmer 504k £1480 £294.

Middleweight males

Poyntzpass farmer 306k £1230 £402.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 314k £1250 £398.00; Poyntzpass farmer 322k £1260 £391.00; Poyntzpass farmer 328k £1210 £369.00; Poyntzpass farmer 340k £1220 £359.00; Richhill farmer 382k £1370 £359.00; Cullyhanna farmer 340k £1220 £356.00; Armagh farmer 308k £1080 £351.00; Richhill farmer 398k £1390 £349.00; Armagh farmer 302k £1050 £348.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 398k £1380 £347.

Lightweight males

Newtownhamilton farmer 250k £990 £396.00; Armagh farmer 268k £1030 £384.00; Armagh farmer 232k £860 £371.00; Armagh farmer 246k £910 £370.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 290k £1050 £362.00; Armagh farmer 208k £750 £361.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 290k £1030 £355.00 and Armagh farmer 280k £980 £350.

Strong heifers

Richhill farmer 412k £1580 £383.00; Armagh farmer 434k £1290 £297.00; Richhill farmer 424k £1220 £288.00; Ballyward farmer 426k £1210 £284.00; Richhill farmer 448k £1220 £272.00; Ballyward farmer 404k £1100 £272.00; Richhill farmer 442k £1200 £272.00; Poyntzpass farmer 412k £1110 £269.00 and Armagh farmer 418k £1110 £266

Middleweight heifers

Richhill farmer 324k £1300 £401.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 340k £1260 £371.00; Armagh farmer 344k £1230 £358.00; Richhill farmer 338k £1200 £355.00; Armagh farmer 334k £1160 £347.00; Armagh farmer 320k £1080 £338.00; Richhill farmer 362k £1180 £326.00; Richhill farmer 400k £1300 £325.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 302k £950 £315.

Lightweight heifers