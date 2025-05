Good quality forward heifers selling to £2040 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite the adverse weather conditions there was a pleasing entry of 400 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 25th January which included approximately 180 store cattle.

Good quality forward heifers sold to £346 for 590k at £2040 for a Portadown farmer followed by £345 for 502k at £1730 from an Armagh producer.

Top quality forward heifers sold from £290 to £338 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers from £300 to £378 for 416k at £1570 for an Armagh.

The same owner received £361 for 450k at£1640 and £359 for 410k at £1470.

Heavy bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong demand to £340 for 650k Aberdeen Angus at £2210 from a Keady producer.

The same owner received £338 for 640k at £2160. A Warrenpoint producer received £332 for 650k at £2170.

All good quality heavy bullocks sold from £300 to £330 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks sold to £353 for 550k at £1940 from an Aughnalcoy farmer followed by £341 for 504k Hereford at £1720 from an Armagh farmer.

All good quality forward bullocks from £300 to £340 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Portadown farmer 590k £2040 £346.00; Armagh farmer 502k £1730 £345.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 548k £1880 £343.00; Tandragee farmer 600k £2020 £337.00; Tassagh farmer 570k £1910 £335.00; Ballymoney farmer 562k £1860 £331.00; Portadown farmer 596k £1960 £329.00; Tassagh farmer 552k £1800 £326.00; Portadown farmer 544k £1770 £325.00; Portadown farmer 554k £1800 £325.00 and Portadown farmer 574k £1860 £324.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 416k £1570 £378.00; Armagh farmer 454k £1640 £361.00; Armagh farmer 410k £1470 £359.00; Armagh farmer 480k £1700 £354.00; Armagh farmer 422k £1480 £351.00; Milford farmer 406k £1400 £345.00; Armagh farmer 420k £1440 £343.00; Milford farmer 428k £1460 £341.00; Armagh farmer 438k £1490 £340.00 and Milford farmer 432k £1460 £338.

Beef bullocks

Tassagh farmer 650k £2210 £340.00; Tassagh farmer 640k £2160 £338.00; Warrenpoint farmer 654k £2170 £332.00; Warrenpoint farmer 696k £2300 £331.00; Warrenpoint farmer 646k £2130 £330.00; Warrenpoint farmer 668k £2190 £328.00; Warrenpoint farmer 708k £2320 £328.00; Clough farmer 660k £2130 £323.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 718k £2310 £322.

Forward bullocks

Aughnalcoy farmer 550k £1940 £353.00; Armagh farmer 504k £1720 £341.00; Warrenpoint farmer 602k £2050 £341.00; Tassagh farmer 530k £1800 £340.00; Katesbridge farmer 542k £1830 £338.00; Tassagh farmer 602k £1990 £330.00; Jerrettspass farmer Aberdeen Angus 518k £1670 £322.00 and Annalong farmer 538k £1720 £320

Middleweight bullocks

Aghanmoira farmer 450k £1660 £369.00; Castlewellan farmer 404k £1450 £359.00; Castlewellan farmer 454k £1610 £355.00; Castlewellan farmer 384k £1280 £333.00; Castlewellan farmer 488k £1610 £330.00; Tassagh farmer 462k £1520 £329.00 and Castlewellan farmer 472k £1480 £314.

Weanlings

200 weanlings maintained a very firm trade with good quality light males to £460 for 226k at £1040 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £449 for 272k at £1220 for a Forkhill farmer.

A Crumlin farmer received £448 for 212k at £950.

All good quality light males sold from £350 to £430 per 100 kilos.

Middleweights sold to £402 for 326k at £1310 from a Lurgan farmer followed by £387 for 346k at £1340 for a Fivemiletown farmer.

Main demand from £330 to £385 per 100 kilos with Aberdeen Angus selling up to £348 for 328k at £1140 from a Bessbrook farmer.

Stronger males sold to £373 for 410k at £1530 from a Keady farmer followed by £361 for 402k at £1450 from a Forkhill farmer.

A Crumlin producer received £351 for 416k at £1460.

All good quality strong males from £300 to £340.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £425 for 212k at £900 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £424 238k at £1010 from an Armagh farmer.

Main demand from £320 to £405 per 100 kilos.

Strong heifer weanlings sold to £401 for 302k at £1210 from an Armagh farmer followed by £381 for 336k at £1280 from an Armagh producer.

All good quality lots from £290 to £349 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 410k £1530 £373.00; Forkhill farmer 402k £1450 £361.00; Crumlin farmer 416k £1460 £351.00; Armagh farmer 426k £1460 £343.00; Armagh farmer 456k £1550 £340.00; Poyntzpass farmer 434k £1470 £339.00; Crumlin farmer 450k £1490 £331.00; Keady farmer 450k £1450 £322.00 and Crumlin farmer 438k £1390 £317.

Middleweight male weanlings

Lurgan farmer 326k £1310 £402.00; Fivemiletown farmer 346k £1340 £387.00; Crumlin farmer 370k £1430 £387.00; Newry armer 348k £1340 £385.00; Forkhill farmer 312k £1185 £380.00; Lurgan farmer 354k £1330 £376.00; Crumlin farmer 378k £1410 £373.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 374k £1390 £372.

Light male weanlings

Tassagh farmer 226k £1040 £460.00; Forkhill farmer 272k £1220 £449.00; Ccrumlin farmer 212k £950 £448.00; Portadown farmer 186k £800 £430.00; Lisburn farmer 222k £950 £428.00; Forkhill farmer 264k £1090 £413.00; Lisburn farmer 268k £1100 £411.00; Forkhill farmer 274k £1120 £409.00 and Armagh farmer 276k £1110 £402.

Strong heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 302k £1210 £401.00; Armagh farmer 336k £1280 £381.00; Armagh farmer 358k £1250 £349.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 344k £1200 £348.00; Rathfriland farmer 370k £1270 £343.00; Rathfriland farmer 308k £980 £318.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 430k £1350 £314.00 and Markethill farmer 338k £1050 £310.

Light heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 212k £900 £425.00; Armagh farmer 238k £1010 £424.00; Portadown farmer 232k £940 £405.00; Rathfriland farmer 278k £1120 £403.00; Rathfriland farmer 198k £780 £394.00; Portadown farmer 234k £900 £385.00; Dromore farmer 208k £790 £380.00 and Portadown farmer 236k £870 £369.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £2360 for a Hereford second calver with bull calf from a Lurgan producer.

The same owner received £2160 for a Hereford cow and calf and a Banbridge producer sold a Simmental heifer with heifer calf at £2350 and a Lurgan farmer sold a Belgian Blue heifer with bull calf at £2040.