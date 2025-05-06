Good quality forward heifers selling to £2340 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 530 cattle in Markethill on Saturday 3rd May sold in a very strong trade.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 100 heifers included mostly forward and heavy heifers.

Good quality forward heifers sold to a top of £427/100k for 548k at £2340 for a Newry producer. The same owner received £417/100k for 504k at £2100. Main demand for good quality forward heifers from £380 - £407/100k.

Heavy heifers were sold to £437/100k for 646k at £2820 from a Katesbridge farmer, followed by £429/100k for 630k at £2700 for a Loughgilly farmer and a Katesbridge farmer received £420/100k for 612k at £2570.

Farming Life livestock markets

All good quality heavy heifers sold from £370- £419/100k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good quality midweight heifers sold from £370 - £434/100k for 452k at £1960 from a Pomeroy producer, followed by £417/100k for 470k £1960 for a Derrynoose farmer.

An entry of 110 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality midweights sold readily from £370-£469/100k for 484k at £2270 for a Gilford producer, followed by £455/100k for 358k at £1630 for an Armagh farmer.

A Belfast farmer received £444/100k for 462k at £2050.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £455/100k for 528k at £2400 from a Gilford producer.

The same owner received £453/100k for 508k at £2300.

All good quality forward bullocks from £370-£439/100k.

Heavy bullocks sold to £418/100k for 634k at £2650 for a Glenanne producer, followed by £405/100k for 622k at £2520 for a Cullyhanna farmer.

Main demand from £350-£389/100k.

The 280 weanlings continued to sell at very high prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good quality light males sold from £400- £500/100k for 278k at £1390 for a Lurgan producer.

Good quality midweight males sold readily from £400-£539/100k for 308k at £1660 from a Tassagh producer. The same owner received £531 for 360k at £1910 and £506/100k for 328k at £1660.

A Tassagh farmer presented 10 Charolais male weanlings, average weight of 396k, selling at average price of £1896 (£479/100k).

Strong males sold to £479/100k for 434k at £2080 for a Tassagh farmer. The same owner received £474/100k for 420k at £1990.

All good quality strong weanlings sold from £390-£470/100k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light female weanlings sold to £657/100k for 286k at £1880 paid to a Kilkeel farmer.

Main demand from £400- £492/100k.

Good quality midweights sold to £644/100k for 326k at £2100 from a Kilkeel producer, followed by £565/100k for 386k at £2180 for a Richhill farmer.

A Tassagh farmer received £517/100k for 356k at £1840.

All good quality midweights sold readily from £400-£500/100k.

Stronger heifers sold to £533/100k for 420k £2240 from a Richhill producer, followed by £525/100k for 408k at £2140 from a Kilkeel farmer.

All good quality lots sold from £380-£467/100k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Richhill farmer sold 10 weanling heifers to an average of £478/100k for 399k at £1909 each and a Kilkeel faremr sold 5 weanling heifers to average 347k at £1995 per head (£575/100k).

In the suckler ring in calf heifers sold to £2580 for a Simmental, followed by £2560 for a Charolais and £2080 for a Simmental.

Breeding bulls old to £3350 for a Charolais, followed by £2800 for a Shorthorn.

Midweight heifers

Pomeroy producer 452k £1960 £434/100k: Derrynoose producer 470k £1960 £417/100k: Belfast producer 484k £1970 £407/100k: 492k £1960 £398/100k: Derrynoose producer 480k £1900 £396/100k: Glenanne producer 476k £1860 £391/100k: Tandragee producer 486k £1870 £385/100k and Banbridge producer 424k £1600 £377/100k.

Forward heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry producer 548k £2340 £427/100kL 504k £2100 £417/100k: Belleeks producer 598k £2460 £411/100k: Belfast producer 516k £2100 £407/100k: Banbridge producer 504k £2050 £407/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 552k £2230 £404/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 574k £2310 £403/100k: Gilford producer 594k £2370 £399/100k and Newry producer 530k £2100 £396/100k.

Heavy heifers

Katesbridge producer 646k £2820 £437/100k: Loughgilly producer 630k £2700 £429/100k: Katesbridge producer 612k £2570 £420/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 618k £2580 £418/100k: Katesbridge producer 672k £2710 £403/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 638k £2570 £403/100k: Dungannon producer 644k £2580 £401/100k: Katesbridge producer 642k £2520 £393/100k and Newtownhamilton producer 718k £2810 £391/100k.

Midweight bullocks

Gilford producer 484k £2270 £469/100k: Armagh producer 358k £1630 £455/100k: Belfast producer 462k £2050 £444/100k: 410k £1760 £429/100k: Armagh producer 428k £1810 £423/100k: Warrenpoint producer 434k £1800 £415/100k: Ballynahinch producer 402k £1630 £406/100k: Belfast producer 400k £1630 £408/100k and Armagh producer 460k £1860 £404/100k.

Forward bullocks

Gilford producer 528k £2400 £455/100k: 508k £2300 £453/100k: Glenanne producer 540k £2400 £444/100k: 570k £2500 £439/100k: 544k £2380 £438/100k: Cullyhanna producer 582k £2530 £435/100k: Glenanne producer 516k £2240 £434/100k: Portadown producer 534k £22550 £421/100k: Tassagh producer 520k £2120 £408/100k and Warrenpoint producer 502k £2020 £402/100k.

Heavy bullocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenanne producer 634k £2650 £418/100k: Cullyhanna producer 622k £2520 £405/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 606k £2360 £389/100k: Armagh producer 636k £2460 £387/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 618k £2360 £382/100k and Armagh producer 656k £2480 £378/100k: 634k £2380 £375/100k.

Light male weanlings

Lurgan producer 278k £1390 £500/100k: Gilford producer 288k £1350 £469/100k: Markethill producer 264k £1220 £462/100k: 290k £1340 £462/100k: Kesh producer 264k £1200 £455/100k: Markethill producer 298k £1340 £450/100k: Kesh producer 246k £1080 £439/100k and Sixmilecross producer 298k £1300 £436/100k: 272k £1160 £427/100k.

Midweight male weanlings

Tassagh producer 308k £1660 £539/100k: 360k £1910 £530/100k: 328k £1660 £506/100k: Kilkeel producer 368k £1860 £505/100k: Lurgan producer 340k £1650 £485/100k and Tassagh producer 396k £1900 £478/100k.

Markethill producer 330k £1570 £476/100k and Ballinderry producer 314k £1490 £475/100k.

Strong male weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tassagh producer 434k £2080 £479/100k: 420k £1990 £474/100k: 402k £1900 £473/100k: 416k £1940 £466/100k: Silverbridge producer 426k £1920 £451/100k: Tassagh producer 442k £1950 £441/100k and Silverbridge producer 450k £1980 £440/100k: 410k £1800 £439/100k.

Light female weanlings

Kilkeel producer 286k £1880 £657/100k: Moira producer 236k £1160 £492/100k: Markethill producer 282k £1310 £465/100k: Kesh producer 264k £1160 £439/100k: Dungannon producer 160k £700 £438/100k: Dromore producer 260k £1110 £427/100k: Kesh producer 272k £1160 £427/100k and Dungannon producer 212k £890 £420/100k.

Midweight female weanlings

Kilkeel producer 326k £2100 £644/100k: Richhill producer 386k £2180 £565/100k: Tassgah producer 356k £1840 £517/100k: Kilkeel producer 346k £1780 £515/100k: Richhill producer 368k £1860 £505/100k: 400k £2000 £500/100k: Markethill producer 332k £1570 £473/100k: Richhill producer 398k £1840 £462/100k: 384k £1760 £458/100k: Moira producer 314k £1430 £455/100k and Kilkeel producer 348k £1570 £451/100k.

Strong female weanlings

Richhill producer 420k £2240 £533/100k; Kilkeel producer 408k £2140 £525/100k: Richhill producer 428k £2000 £467/100k: 428k £1900 £444/100k and 458k £1860 £406/100k.