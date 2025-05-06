Good quality forward heifers selling to £2340 at Markethill Mart
The 100 heifers included mostly forward and heavy heifers.
Good quality forward heifers sold to a top of £427/100k for 548k at £2340 for a Newry producer. The same owner received £417/100k for 504k at £2100. Main demand for good quality forward heifers from £380 - £407/100k.
Heavy heifers were sold to £437/100k for 646k at £2820 from a Katesbridge farmer, followed by £429/100k for 630k at £2700 for a Loughgilly farmer and a Katesbridge farmer received £420/100k for 612k at £2570.
All good quality heavy heifers sold from £370- £419/100k.
Good quality midweight heifers sold from £370 - £434/100k for 452k at £1960 from a Pomeroy producer, followed by £417/100k for 470k £1960 for a Derrynoose farmer.
An entry of 110 bullocks sold in a steady demand.
Good quality midweights sold readily from £370-£469/100k for 484k at £2270 for a Gilford producer, followed by £455/100k for 358k at £1630 for an Armagh farmer.
A Belfast farmer received £444/100k for 462k at £2050.
Forward feeding bullocks sold to £455/100k for 528k at £2400 from a Gilford producer.
The same owner received £453/100k for 508k at £2300.
All good quality forward bullocks from £370-£439/100k.
Heavy bullocks sold to £418/100k for 634k at £2650 for a Glenanne producer, followed by £405/100k for 622k at £2520 for a Cullyhanna farmer.
Main demand from £350-£389/100k.
The 280 weanlings continued to sell at very high prices.
Good quality light males sold from £400- £500/100k for 278k at £1390 for a Lurgan producer.
Good quality midweight males sold readily from £400-£539/100k for 308k at £1660 from a Tassagh producer. The same owner received £531 for 360k at £1910 and £506/100k for 328k at £1660.
A Tassagh farmer presented 10 Charolais male weanlings, average weight of 396k, selling at average price of £1896 (£479/100k).
Strong males sold to £479/100k for 434k at £2080 for a Tassagh farmer. The same owner received £474/100k for 420k at £1990.
All good quality strong weanlings sold from £390-£470/100k.
Light female weanlings sold to £657/100k for 286k at £1880 paid to a Kilkeel farmer.
Main demand from £400- £492/100k.
Good quality midweights sold to £644/100k for 326k at £2100 from a Kilkeel producer, followed by £565/100k for 386k at £2180 for a Richhill farmer.
A Tassagh farmer received £517/100k for 356k at £1840.
All good quality midweights sold readily from £400-£500/100k.
Stronger heifers sold to £533/100k for 420k £2240 from a Richhill producer, followed by £525/100k for 408k at £2140 from a Kilkeel farmer.
All good quality lots sold from £380-£467/100k.
A Richhill farmer sold 10 weanling heifers to an average of £478/100k for 399k at £1909 each and a Kilkeel faremr sold 5 weanling heifers to average 347k at £1995 per head (£575/100k).
In the suckler ring in calf heifers sold to £2580 for a Simmental, followed by £2560 for a Charolais and £2080 for a Simmental.
Breeding bulls old to £3350 for a Charolais, followed by £2800 for a Shorthorn.
Midweight heifers
Pomeroy producer 452k £1960 £434/100k: Derrynoose producer 470k £1960 £417/100k: Belfast producer 484k £1970 £407/100k: 492k £1960 £398/100k: Derrynoose producer 480k £1900 £396/100k: Glenanne producer 476k £1860 £391/100k: Tandragee producer 486k £1870 £385/100k and Banbridge producer 424k £1600 £377/100k.
Forward heifers
Newry producer 548k £2340 £427/100kL 504k £2100 £417/100k: Belleeks producer 598k £2460 £411/100k: Belfast producer 516k £2100 £407/100k: Banbridge producer 504k £2050 £407/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 552k £2230 £404/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 574k £2310 £403/100k: Gilford producer 594k £2370 £399/100k and Newry producer 530k £2100 £396/100k.
Heavy heifers
Katesbridge producer 646k £2820 £437/100k: Loughgilly producer 630k £2700 £429/100k: Katesbridge producer 612k £2570 £420/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 618k £2580 £418/100k: Katesbridge producer 672k £2710 £403/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 638k £2570 £403/100k: Dungannon producer 644k £2580 £401/100k: Katesbridge producer 642k £2520 £393/100k and Newtownhamilton producer 718k £2810 £391/100k.
Midweight bullocks
Gilford producer 484k £2270 £469/100k: Armagh producer 358k £1630 £455/100k: Belfast producer 462k £2050 £444/100k: 410k £1760 £429/100k: Armagh producer 428k £1810 £423/100k: Warrenpoint producer 434k £1800 £415/100k: Ballynahinch producer 402k £1630 £406/100k: Belfast producer 400k £1630 £408/100k and Armagh producer 460k £1860 £404/100k.
Forward bullocks
Gilford producer 528k £2400 £455/100k: 508k £2300 £453/100k: Glenanne producer 540k £2400 £444/100k: 570k £2500 £439/100k: 544k £2380 £438/100k: Cullyhanna producer 582k £2530 £435/100k: Glenanne producer 516k £2240 £434/100k: Portadown producer 534k £22550 £421/100k: Tassagh producer 520k £2120 £408/100k and Warrenpoint producer 502k £2020 £402/100k.
Heavy bullocks
Glenanne producer 634k £2650 £418/100k: Cullyhanna producer 622k £2520 £405/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 606k £2360 £389/100k: Armagh producer 636k £2460 £387/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 618k £2360 £382/100k and Armagh producer 656k £2480 £378/100k: 634k £2380 £375/100k.
Light male weanlings
Lurgan producer 278k £1390 £500/100k: Gilford producer 288k £1350 £469/100k: Markethill producer 264k £1220 £462/100k: 290k £1340 £462/100k: Kesh producer 264k £1200 £455/100k: Markethill producer 298k £1340 £450/100k: Kesh producer 246k £1080 £439/100k and Sixmilecross producer 298k £1300 £436/100k: 272k £1160 £427/100k.
Midweight male weanlings
Tassagh producer 308k £1660 £539/100k: 360k £1910 £530/100k: 328k £1660 £506/100k: Kilkeel producer 368k £1860 £505/100k: Lurgan producer 340k £1650 £485/100k and Tassagh producer 396k £1900 £478/100k.
Markethill producer 330k £1570 £476/100k and Ballinderry producer 314k £1490 £475/100k.
Strong male weanlings
Tassagh producer 434k £2080 £479/100k: 420k £1990 £474/100k: 402k £1900 £473/100k: 416k £1940 £466/100k: Silverbridge producer 426k £1920 £451/100k: Tassagh producer 442k £1950 £441/100k and Silverbridge producer 450k £1980 £440/100k: 410k £1800 £439/100k.
Light female weanlings
Kilkeel producer 286k £1880 £657/100k: Moira producer 236k £1160 £492/100k: Markethill producer 282k £1310 £465/100k: Kesh producer 264k £1160 £439/100k: Dungannon producer 160k £700 £438/100k: Dromore producer 260k £1110 £427/100k: Kesh producer 272k £1160 £427/100k and Dungannon producer 212k £890 £420/100k.
Midweight female weanlings
Kilkeel producer 326k £2100 £644/100k: Richhill producer 386k £2180 £565/100k: Tassgah producer 356k £1840 £517/100k: Kilkeel producer 346k £1780 £515/100k: Richhill producer 368k £1860 £505/100k: 400k £2000 £500/100k: Markethill producer 332k £1570 £473/100k: Richhill producer 398k £1840 £462/100k: 384k £1760 £458/100k: Moira producer 314k £1430 £455/100k and Kilkeel producer 348k £1570 £451/100k.
Strong female weanlings
Richhill producer 420k £2240 £533/100k; Kilkeel producer 408k £2140 £525/100k: Richhill producer 428k £2000 £467/100k: 428k £1900 £444/100k and 458k £1860 £406/100k.
