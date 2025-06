Good quality heavy heifers selling to a very firm demand at Markethill Mart

An entry of 320 cattle in Markethill on Saturday 21st June maintained an exceptionally strong trade with the current factory prices having minimal effect on store cattle prices.

The 150 heifers included mostly forward and heavy heifers.

Good quality heavy heifers sold in a very firm demand with the top of £408/100k for 680k at £2780 from an Armagh producer.

A Tandragee producer received £404/100k for 624k at £2520.

The same owner received £401/100k for 606k at £2430 and a Katesbridge farmer received £398/100k for 678k at £2700.

Main demand for good quality heavy heifers from £350 to £400/100k.

Forward feeding type heifers sold to £418/100k for 526k at £2200 for a Cullyhanna farmer, followed by £415/100k for 530k at £2200 for an Armagh producer.

A Keady producer received £414/100k for 580k at £2410. All good quality forward heifers from £340 - £406/100k.

Grazing type heifers sold to £435/100k for 448k at £1950 for a Tynan producer.

The same owner received £419/100k for 420k at £1760.

All good quality grazing heifers sold from £360-£412/100k.

The 60 bullocks sold in a steady demand with heavy bullocks selling to £377/100k for 640k at £2430 for a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by £362/100k for 608k Aberdeen Angus at £2200 from a Tandragee farmer.

All good quality heavy bullocks 340-361

Good quality forward bullocks sold from £340-£384/100k for 558k at £2140 for a Kilkeel farmer, followed by £371/100k for 590k Aberdeen Angus at £2190 for a Tandragee farmer. An Armagh farmer received £370/100k for 524k at £1940.

Good quality midweights sold from £350-£428/100k for 488k at £2090 for a Castlewellan producer.

Good quality male weanlings sold to £496/100k for 248k at £1230 for a Keady farmer, followed by £484/100k for 242k at £1170 from a Camlough farmer.

The same owner received £457/100k for 230k at £1050.

All good quality male weanlings sold from £370 -£430/100k.

Heifer weanlings sold to £491/100k for 338k at £1660 for a Keady farmer, followed by £472 for 354k at £1670 for a Kilkeel farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £360 – £430/100k.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £3000 for a Limousin cow with bull calf at foot whilst in calf cows sold to £2120 and £2000.

Midweight heifers

Tynan farmer 448k £1950 £435/100k: 420k £1760 £419/100k: Keady farmer 398k £1640 £412/100k: Katesbridge farmer 408k £1650£404/100k: Tynan farmer 454k £1830 £403/100k: Keady farmer 398k £1580 £397/100k: Armagh farmer 474k £1880 £397/100k: 490K £1930 £394/100K: 412K £1620 £393/100K: Keady farmer 370k £1450 £392/100k and Armagh farmer 474k £1850 £390/100k:

Forward heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 526k £2200 £418/100k: Armagh farmer 530k £2200 £415/100k: 582k £2410 £414/100k: Tandragee farmer 542k £2200 £406/100k: Cullyhanna farmer 510k £2060 £404/100k: 546k £2170 £398/100k: Meigh farmer 548k £2170 £396/100k and Tandragee farmer 560k £2160 £386/100k: 562k £2150 £383/100k.

Heavy heifers

Armagh farmer 682k £2780 £408/100k: Tandragee farmer 624k £2520 £404/100k: 606k £2430 £401/100k: Collone farmer 618k £2470 £400/100k: Katesbridge farmer 678k £2700 £398/100k: Tandragee farmer 654k £2590 £396/100k: Collone farmer 706k £2750 £390/100k: Katesbridge farmer 606k £2330 £385/100k and Tandragee farmer 698k £2670 £383/100k.

Midweight bullocks

Castlewellan farmer 488k £2090 £428/100k: Milford farmer 406k £1500 £369/100k: Cullyhanna farmer 468k £1720 £368/100k and Milford farmer 480k £1740 £363/100k.

Forward bullocks

Kilkeel farmer 558k £2140 £384/100k: Tandragee 590k £2190 £371/100k: Milford farmer 524k £1940 £370/100k: 506k £1870 £370/100k: 506k £1850 £366/100k: Tandragee farmer 570k £2070 £363/100k: Hillsborough farmer 594k £2150 £362/100k: Milford farmer 540k £1950 £361/100k and Tandragee farmer 554k £1990 £359/100k.

Heavy bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 644k £2430 £377/100k: Tandragee farmer 608k £2200 £362/100k: Tassagh farmer 638k £2300 £361/100k: Newtownhamilton farmer 720k £2580 £358/100k: 720k £2570 £357/100k: 744k £2630 £354/100k and Katesbridge farmer 632k £2220 £351/100k.

Male weanlings

Keady farmer 248k £1230 £496/100k: Camlough farmer 242k £1170 £484/100k: Dromara farmer 328k £1560 £476/100k: Camlough farmer 230k £1050 £457/100k: Keady farmer 368k £1590 £432/100k: Dromara farmer 358k £1440 £402/100k: 322k £1270 £395/100k and Crossmaglen farmer 308k £1200 £390/100k.

Heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 338k £1660 £491/100k: Kilkeel farmer 354k £1670 £472/100k: Keady farmer 234k £1070 £457/100k: Armagh farmer 356k £1530 £430/100k: Banbridge farmer 304k £1290 £424/100k: Armagh farmer 394k £1560 £396/100k: Banbridge farmer 404k £1590 £394/100k: Banbridge farmer 340k £1340 £394/100K; Kilkeel farmer 374k £1450 £388/100k and Armagh farmer 472k £1770 £375/100k: 368k £1380 £375/100k.

An entry of 1200 sheep in Markethill on Monday 23rd June had a 100% clearance.

Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from 620-667p/k for 24k at £160 from a Cullyhanna producer, followed by 645p/k for 24.5 at £158 from a Dungannon producer.

Top price of £168 paid for 27.7k for a Keady producer.

Good quality midweight lambs sold from 650p-710p/k for 20.5k at £145.50 from a Belleeks producer, followed by 685p/k for 20.6k at £141 from a Tandragee farmer.

A larger entry of stores sold to 729p/k for 16.4k at £119.50 for a Hilltown producer, followed by 693p/k for 12.7k at £88 from a Dungannon farmer.

Several other pens of good quality stores sold steadily from 640p-688p/k.

A large entry of 430 cull ewes had a 100% clearance to a top of £236 per head.

Good quality ewes sold from £170-£230, with second quality from £120-£160 and the poorer types from £80-£110 each.

Heavy lambs

Cullyhanna producer 24k £160 667p/k: Dungannon producer 24.5k £158 645p/k: Mountnorris producer 24.4k £156 639p/k: Keady producer 25.4k £162 638p/k: Kilkeel producer 24k £151.50 631p/k: Armagh producer 24k £150 625p/k and Portadown producer 24.2k £150 620p/k.

Midweight lambs

Belleeks producer 20.5k £145.50 710p/k: Tandragee producer 20.6k £141 685p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 22.8k £156 684p/k: Dungannon producer 20.5k £140 683p/k: Portadown producer 22.1k £150.50 681p/k: Belleeks producer 23k £156 678p/k: Silverbridge producer 21.7k £147 677p/k: Dungannon producer 22k £149 677p/k and Aughnacloy producer 22k £147 668p/k.

Store lambs

Hilltown producer 16.4k £119.50 729p/k: Dungannon producer 12.7k £88 693p/k: Beragh producer 12.5k £86 688p/k: 14.8k £100 676p/k: Dungannon producer 18.5k £124 670p/k: Lisburn producer 18.4k £123 669p/k: Whitecross producer 16.3k £107.50 660p/k and Markethill producer 19.5k £125.50 644p/k.