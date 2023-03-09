Cull ewe trade was steady and demand for ewes and lambs was similar to previous weeks.

Good quality heavy hoggets sold from 470p to 498p per kilo for 25k at £124.50 from a Loughgall farmer followed by 496p per kilo for 24.1k at £119.50 from a Tandragee producer.

The average price for the entire entry of heavy hoggets was £123.20.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 480p to 518p for 22.2k at £115 each from a Tandragee farmer, followed by 510p for 20.5k at £104.50 each from a Keady farmer.

Stores sold to 521p for 19k at £99 each and for 19.5k at £101.50 each both from a Camlough producer.

The 230 cull ewes sold to a top of £165, £158 and £150 each. Main demand from £110 to £144 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold to £265 each with several outfits from £210 to £250 each. Singles sold to £225 with several more from £170 to £210 each.

From the week commencing 13th March the weekly sheep sale will be held on Monday evening at 6.45pm. Starting this Monday 13th March.

Heavy hoggets

Loughgall farmer : 25k £124.50 498p : Tandragee seller : 24.1k £119.50 496p : Armagh farmer : 24.4k £118 484p : Poyntzpass farmer : 26.3k £127 483p : Markethill seller : 24.7k £118.50 480p : 26.5k £127 479p : Keady farmer : 24.5k £117 478p : Enniskillen producer : 26k £124 476p and Armagh farmer : 25.4k £121 476p.

Middleweight hoggets

Tandragee farmer : 22.2k £115 518p : Keady farmer : 20.5k £104.50 510p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 22.7k £114.50 504p : Killylea producer : 23k £116 504p : Markethill seller : 23.8k £120 504p : Benburb producer : 22.1k £111 502p : Cullyhanna farmer : 21.9k £109.50 500p : Portadown producer : 21.8k £108 495p and Benburb producer : 23.5k £116 494p.

Stores

