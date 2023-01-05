Good quality heavy hoggets sold from £115 to £121 per head with top quality pens from 460p to 478p per kilo for 24.5k at £117 each from a Moira farmer, followed by 476p for 24.4k at £116 each from a Lurgan farmer.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 470p to 505p for 21.6k at £109 each from a Moira farmer, followed by 500p for 21.4k at £107 each from a Lurgan farmer.

Good quality store lambs sold to 494p for 18k at £89 each from a Markethill farmer, followed by 494p for 15.6k at £77 each from a Dungannon producer.

Livestock Markets

The 170 cull ewes sold to a top of £248 per head.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £120 to £189 each.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.

Heavy hoggets

Magheralin farmer : 24.5k £117 478p : Lurgan farmer : 24.4k £116 476p : Tynan farmer : 24.3k £115.50 475p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 33k £155 470p : Lurgan producer : 25k £117 468p : Markethill farmer : 25k £117 468p and Middletown seller : 24.2k £113 467p.

Middleweight hoggets

Magheralin farmer : 21.6k £109 505p : Lurgan farmer : 21.4k £107 500p : Richhill producer : 21.5k £106 493p : Belleeks seller : 23k £113 491p : Armagh farmer : 22.2k £109 491p : Belleeks farmer : 22k £108 491p : Magheralin farmer : 21k £103 491p and Lisburn producer : 20k £98 490p.

Stores

