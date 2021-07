Good quality heavy lambs sell from £104 to £110 each at Markethill Mart

Cull ewes trade and breeding sheep sold in a steady demand.

The 1150 lambs maintained an excellent trade with prices edging up on the week.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £104 to £110 each and the entire entry of heavy lambs averaged 25.8 kilos at £108.50 and 420p per kilo.

Top price of 458p per kilo was paid for 24 kilos at £110 each from a Dromore farmer followed by 438p per kilo for 25 kilos at £109.50 each for a Loughgall farmer.

All good quality pens sold from 415p to 437p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 450p to 491p per kilo for 21k at £103 each from an Armagh producer followed by 479p per kilo 21.3 kilos at £102 each from a Tassagh farmer.

Store lamb trade was exceptionally strong with light stores selling from 500p to 633p per kilo for 24 lambs 9.5 kilos at £63 each from a Portadown farmer followed by 649p per kilo for 25 lambs 11.4 kilos at £74 each from a Camlough farmer.

Stronger store lambs sold to 487p per kilo for 18.8 kilos at £91.50 each from an Armagh producer.

All good quality pens sold from 450p to 486p per kilo.

The 240 cull ewes sold to a top of £156 each.

All good quality ewes from £100 to £154 each.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £90 each.

A full yard of breeding hoggets sold to a top of £195 each paid on three occasions with several good quality pens from £160 to £190 each.

Heavy lambs

Dromore farmer : 24k £110 458p : Loughgall seller : 25k £109.50 Moy producer : 24k £105 438p : Armagh seller : 24k £105 438p : Warrenpoint farmer : 24.5k £107 437p : Loughgall seller : 24.3k £106 436p : Glenanne farmer : 24k £104 433p and Caledon seller : 24.8k £107 432p.

Middleweight lambs

Keady farmer : 21k £103 491p : Armagh : 21k £103 491p : Tassagh farmer : 21.3k £102 479p : Cullyhanna producer : 21.3k £101.50 477p : Warrenpoint producer : 20.4k £97 476p : Warrenpoint producer : 22.5k £106 471p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 22.5k £105.50 469p and Warrenpoint producer : 22k £103 468p.

Light stores

Portadown seller : 9.5k £63 663p : Kilcoo farmer : 11.4k £74 649p : Markethill seller : 13.5k 630p : Castlewellan producer : 11.6k £66 569p : Omagh producer : 10.9k £61 560p and Whitecross farmer : 11.8k £66 559p.

Strong stores