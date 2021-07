Good quality heavy lambs selling from £105 to £113 each at Markethill Mart

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £105 to £113 each paid for 26 kilos 435p from a Dungannon farmer.

Main demand for good quality heavy lambs from 430p to 458p per kilo for 24k at £110 each from a Loughgilly producer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 440p to 459p per kilo for 23.1k at £106 each from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 451p per kilo for 23.6k at £106.50 from a Portadown producer.

Light store lambs sold steadily from 500p to 583p per kilo for 12 kilos at £70 each followed by 563p for 16 kilos at £90 each.

Stronger stores sold from 440p to 476p per kilo for 18.4kilos at £87.50 from a Killylea farmer.

The 280 cull ewes sold to a top of £152 each.

All good quality ewes sold from £100 to £136 each.

Plainer ewes sold from £60 to £90 each.

Heavy lambs

Loughgilly producer : 24k £110 458p : Dungannon seller : 24.1k £106 440p : Armagh farmer : 24.1k £106 440p : Armagh seller : 25k £109 436p : Dromore producer : 24.8k £108 435p : Dungannon seller : 26k £113 435p : Killylea producer : 24.3k £105.50 434p and Killylea seller : 24.3k £105.50 434p.

Middleweight lambs

Newtownhamilton farmer : 23.1k £106 459p : Portadown seller : 23.6k £106.50 451p : Markethill farmer : 23.1k £104 450p : Dromore farmer : 21.9k £98.50 450p : Armagh producer : 22k £98.50 448p : Armagh producer : 20.3k £90.50 446p : Markethill seller : 22k £98 445p and Cullyhanna farmer : 22.5k £100 444p.

Stores