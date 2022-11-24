Good quality heavy lambs sold from £120 to £129 per head with top quality pens from 480p to 512p per kilo for 24.4k at £125 each from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by 502p for 26 hoggets 24.4k at £122.50 from a Keady producer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 485p to 518p per kilo for 22k at £114 each from a Richhill farmer followed by 516p for 21 lambs 22.5k at £116 each from a Ballinderry producer.

A Dungannon farmer received 514p for 8 Lambs 20.8k at £107 each.

Livestock Markets

A large entry of stores returned a firm trade for good quality stores although lighter and poorer quality stores were slower to clear.

Light stores sold to 562p for 14.6k at £82 each from a Whitecross farmer.

Stronger pens sold to 538p for 18.4k at £99 each from an Armagh producer.

A Ballynahinch farmer received 535p for 18.4k at £98.50 each.

The 220 cull ewes sold to £210, with other pens at £198, £170 and £160 each.

All well fleshed ewes sold from £100 to £150 each.

Plainer ewes from £60 to £85 each.

Heavy lambs

Ballynahinch farmer : 24.4k £125 512p : Keady farmer : 24.4k £122.50 502p : Poyntzpass producer : 24.6k £123.50 502p : Lurgan seller : 24k £120 500p : Tandragee seller : 25k £125 500p : Cullyhanna farmer : 24.1k £120 498p : Annaghmore producer : 24.1k £120 498p : Armagh 25.5k £126 494p and Markethill farmer : 24.3k £120 494p.

Middleweight lambs

Richhill farmer : 22k £114 518p : Ballinderry seller : 22.5k £116 516p : Dungannon seller : 20.8k £107 514p : Poyntzpass farmer : 20.6k £104 505p : Poyntzpass farmer : 21.4k £108 505p : Keady producer : 20.9k 18.7k £98.50 527p : : Ballynahinch producer : 23.4k £116.50 498p and Dungannon seller : 23.3k £116 498p.

Stores

