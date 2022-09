Good quality heavy lambs selling to £105.50 at Markethill

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store trade was relatively buoyant and cull ewe trade was very firm.

Good quality heavy lambs sold to £105.50 each with good quality pens selling from 390ppk to 412ppk, 25k at £103, followed by 410ppk for 24.5k at £100.50.

Good quality midweight lambs sold from 410ppk to 433ppk for 20.2k at £87.50 from a Silverbridge farmer, followed by 432ppk for 21.3k at £92 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Good quality light store lambs sold from 450ppk to 542ppk for 10.7k at £58 each, followed by 509ppk for 11k at £56. Stronger stores sold from 491ppk for 17.3k at £85 from a Stewartstown farmer, followed by 479ppk for 16.9k at £81 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

Main demand from 430ppk to 475ppk.

The 250 cull ewes sold to a top of £166. Main demand for fleshed ewes from £90 to £156.

In the breeding ring hoggets sold up to £220, with other pens at £190, £180 and £175. Main demand from £140 to £170 per head.

Heavy lambs

Crossmaglen producer 25k £103 412ppk: Moira producer 24.5k £100.50 410ppk: Portadown producer 24.5k £99 404ppk: Dungannon producer 25.7k £103 401ppk: Cullyhanna producer 25k £100 400ppk: Poyntzpass producer 25.5k £102 400ppk: Dungannon producer 25k £100 400ppk: Tassagh producer 25.1k £100 398ppk and Tandragee producer 26k £103.50 398ppk.

Midweight lambs

Silverbridge producer 20.2k £87.50 43399k: Poyntzpass producer 21.3k £92 432ppk: Mullabawn producer 20.4k £88 431ppk: Markethill producer 20.2k £87 431ppk: Keady producer 21.3k £91.50 430ppk: Mayobridge producer 21.9k £93.50 427ppk: Poyntzpass producer 21.5k £91.50 426ppk and Killylea producer 20k £85 425ppk.

Light stores

Portadown producer 10.7k £58 542ppk: Ballynahinch producer 11k £56 509ppk: Richhill producer 13.6k £67 493ppk: Dungannon 15.9k £78 491ppk: Whitecross 14k £68.50 489ppk and Rostrevor producer 13.1k £64 488ppk.

Strong stores