Good quality heavy lambs selling to £112 at Markethill

Store lamb trade was firmer on the week.

Cull ewe trade was improved.

Breeding sheep were slower and harder to sell.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £105 to £112 each with good quality pens from 420p to 454p for 24k at £109 from an Armagh farmer, followed by 442p for 24k at £106 from a Markethill producer.

Good quality Middleweight Lambs sold steady from 440p to 470p per kilo for 23 Lambs 20k at £90 each from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by 462p for 7 lambs 21.2k at £98 each from a Richhill producer. A Keady farmer received 461p and also received 462p for 21k at £97 each.

Good quality light store lambs sold from 500p to 562p for 15.3k at £86 from a Caledon producer, followed by 549p for 15.3k at £84 from a Hilltown producer. A Kilcoo farmer received 543p for 16.4k at £89 each.

Stronger pens sold to 524p for 17k at £89 from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by 520p for 17.2k at £89.50 from a Hilltown farmer.

An entry of 230 ewes sold to a top of £167 each.

All fleshed ewes sold from £100 to £140 each.

Plainer ewes from £40 to £80 each.

In the breeding ring hoggets sold to a top of £180 each with several more pens from £140 to £170 each.

Heavy lambs

Armagh seller : 24k £109 454p : Markethill seller : 24k £106 442p : Armagh farmer : 24k £106 442p : Craigavon producer : 24.1k £106 440p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 25.6k £111 434p and Newry producer : 25.3k £108 427p.

Middleweight lambs

Newtownhamilton farmer : 20k £94 £470 : Richhill seller : 221.2k £98 462p : Armagh seller : 21k £97 462p : Tassagh farmer : 20.7k £95.50 461p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 20.8k £95.50 459p : Armagh producer : 21k £96 457p : Markethill farmer : 20.9k £95.50 457p and Cullyhanna producer : 22k £100.50 457p.

Light stores

Caledon seller : 15.3k £86 562p : Hilltown seller : 15.3k £84 549p : Kilcoo farmer : 16.4k £89 543p : Newry producer : 11.9k £64.50 542p : Kilcoo farmer : 12k £65 542p : Newry seller : 14.9k £80.50 540p and Cullyhanna farmer : 11.2k £60 536p.

Strong stores