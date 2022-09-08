Good quality heavy lambs selling to £114 at Markethill

Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from £105 to £114 per head and from 410p to 456p per kilo for 25k at £114 for a Poyntzpass farmer followed by 442p for 24.1k at £106.50 each for a Tandragee producer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 440p to 488p for 21.5k at £105 each from a Rathfriland farmer followed by 462p for 21k at £97 each from a Keady producer. A Kilcoo farmer received 459p for 23.4k at £107.50 each.

Light store lambs sold from 500p to 565p for 12.4k at £70 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by 548p for 12.5k at £68.50 each from a Tynan producer.

Stronger stores to 497p for 16.9k at £84 each from a Markethill farmer followed by 492p for 18.1k at £89 each from a Loughgall farmer.

Main demand from 450p to 490p.

The 260 cull ewes sold to a top of £158 each. Well fleshed ewes from £100 to £156 each. Plainer ewes from £60 to £90 each.

Another full yard of breeding sheep returned a firm trade with hoggets to a top of £240 each followed by £220 and £195 each.

Main demand from £150 to £185 each.

Heavy lambs

Poyntzpass farmer : 25k £114 456p : Tandragee producer : 24k £106.50 442p : Markethill farmer : 24k £106 442p : Dungannon farmer : 25.2k £109 433p : Keady producer : 25k £107.50 430p : Keady farmer : 24.7k £105.50 427p : Armagh seller : 24.9k £105.50 424p and Poyntzpass farmer : 25.2k £106 421p.

Middleweight lambs

Rathfriland farmer : 21.5k £105 488p : Keady producer : 21k £97 462p : Kilcoo seller : 23.4k £107.50 459p : Tynan farmer : 23.1k £106 459p : Armagh producer : 22.7k £104 458p : Armagh farmer : 20.9k £95.50 457p : Ballinderry producer : 20.5k £93.50 456p and Keady seller : 21.5k £98 456p.

Light stores

Kilkeel farmer : 12.4k £70 565p : Tynan farmer : 12.5k £68.50 548p : Newry producer : 13.7k £74 540p : Newry producer : 11k £59 536p : Portadown producer : 14k £75 536p : Lislea farmer : 12.5k £66.50 532p : Lislea farmer : 15.8k £82 519p and Portadown producer : 10.7k £55 514p.

Strong stores