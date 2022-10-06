Good quality heavy lambs selling to £115 per head at Markethill

Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from £108 to £115 per head and from 435p to 469p per kilo for 24.5k at £115 each from a Portadown farmer and for 24k at £112.50 for a Portadown farmer. A Warrenpoint producer received 467p for 24.2k at £113 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 440p to 468p for 20.2k at £94.50 from a Moira farmer, followed by 467p for 21.2k at £99 each from a Keady producer. A Dungannon farmer received 466p for 20.6k at £96 each.

Another large entry of stores sold in a noticeably firmer trade. Light stores sold from 510p to 569p for 15.3k at £87 each from an Aughnacloy farmer followed by 557p for 14.9k at £83 each from a Lislea producer. A Portadown farmer received 556p for 12.6k at £70 each.

Livestock Market

Stronger stores sold to 535p for 17k at £91 each from a Markethill farmer and for 17.2k at £92 each from a Dromara farmer. Main demand from 480p to 529p per kilo.

The 200 cull ewes sold to a top of £197 each. Main demand for fleshed ewes from £100 to £160 each. Plainer ewes from £70 to £90 each.

Next week the 12th October is the final sale of breeding ewes and lambs for this season.

HEAVY LAMBS

Portadown producer : 24.5k £115 469p : Portadown producer : 24k £112.50 469p : Warrenpoint farmer : 24.2k £113 467p : Tassagh farmer : 24.4k £109.50 449p : Armagh farmer : 24.7k £110 445p : Tandragee seller : 25k £111 444p and Newtownhamilton farmer : 25.3k £112 443p.

Middleweight lambs

Moira seller : 20.2k £94.50 468p : Keady farmer : 21.1k £99 467p : Dungannon producer : 20.6k £96 466p : Warrenpoint producer : 21k £97.50 464p : Rathfriland farmer : 20.4k £94 461p : Portadown farmer : Rathfriland seller : 21.3k £98 460p and Whitecross farmer : 22.4k £103 460p.

Light stores

Aughnacloy producer : 15.3k £87 569p : Lislea farmer : 14.9k £83 557p : Portadown farmer : 12.6k £70 556p : Lisburn producer : 14.2k £77 542p : Cookstown seller : 16k £86 538p and Hilltown farmer : 14.9k £80 537p.

Strong stores