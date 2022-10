Good quality heavy lambs selling to £119.50 at Markethill

Fat lambs and store lambs sold in a firmer trade.

Cull ewe trade was steady.

Good quality heavy lambs sold readily from £110 to £119.50 each for 12 lambs 28.6k 418p per kilo.

Livestock Markets

Main demand for good quality heavies from 420p to 451p per kilo for 24.4k at £110 each from a Keady farmer, followed by 448p for 18 lambs 24.1k at £108 each from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 440p to 488p for 20.5k at £100 each from an Armagh farmer followed by 483p for 20.3k at £98 each from a Dungannon producer.

Another very large entry of stores sold in a further improved trade.

Light stores sold to a top of 655p for 12.9k at £84.50 from a Hilltown producer, followed by 614p for 14.5k at £89 each from a Hilltown producer. A Camlough producer received 593p for 14k at £83 each.

Stronger stores sold to 558 for 18.2k at £101.50 from a Moy producer, the same owner received 536p for 18k at £96.50 each.

All good quality stores sold from 500p to 530p per kilo.

Cull ewes sold up to £145 each.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £90 to £144 each.

Plainer ewes from £60 to £85 each.

Heavy lambs

Keady farmer : 24.4k £110 451p : Armagh farmer : 24.1k £108 448p : Armagh seller : 24.9k £108.50 436p : Dromara producer : 24.1k £105 436p : Cullaville farmer : 26.4k £115 436p : Dungannon producer : 24k £104 433p : Armagh seller : 26.5k £114 430p and Hilltown producer : 24.2k £103 426p.

Middleweight lambs

Armagh farmer : 20.5k £100 488p : Dungannon producer : 20.3k £98 483p : Warrenpoint seller : 20.1k £96 478p : Richhill seller : 21k £98 467p : Mayobridge farmer : 21.3k £99 465p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 22.7k £105 463p : Moira farmer : 22.5k £103.50 460p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 22.4k £103 460p and Dungannon producer : 21.1k £97 460p.

Light stores

Hilltown farmer : 12.9k £84.50 655p : Hilltown seller : 14.5k £89 614p : Camlough seller : 14k £83 593p : Warrenpoint farmer : 15.1k £87.50 579p and Mullabawn farmer : 13k £73.50 565p.

Stronger stores

