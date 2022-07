Good quality heavy lambs selling to £140 at Markethill

Cull ewe trade was also steady.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £133 to £140 per head with good quality pens from 500p to 554p per kilo for 24kilos at £133 each followed by 550p for 24kilos at £132 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 550p to 600p for 36 lambs 22.1k at £132.50 from an Armagh farmer followed by 586p for 22k at £129 each from a Dromara producer.

A large entry of stores sold in a very strong demand for good quality light stores from 560p to 607p per kilo for 14k at £85 each from a Whitecross producer.

Stronger stores sold to 570p for 19.3k at £110 each from a Belleeks producer.

Main demand from 530p to 563p per kilo.

The 360 cull ewes sold in a steady demand.

Fleshed ewes sold from £130 to £194 each.

Plainer ewes from £80 to £120 each.

A good entry of breeding hoggets sold to a top of £220, £215 and £210 each.

Several more pens sold from £175 to £205 each.

Heavy lambs

Silverbridge farmer : 24k £133 554p : Armagh producer : 24k £132 550p : Newry seller : 24.2k £133 550p : Armagh farmer : 24.6k £135 549p : Rostrevor seller : 24.6k £134 545p : Magheralin producer : 24.7k £134 543p : Milford farmer : 24k £130 542p and Markethill farmer : 24k £130 542p.

Middleweight lambs

Armagh farmer : 22.1k £132.50 600p : Dromara seller : 22k £129 586p : Armagh farmer : 21.2k £124 585p : Dromara producer : 21k £122.50 583p : Cullyhanna seller : 22.4k £130 580p : Portadown seller : 21.5k £124 577p : Loughgall seller : 23.1k £133 576p : Banbridge producer : 21.2k £122 575p and Middletown farmer : 23k £132 574p.

Light stores

Whitecross farmer : 14k £85 607p : Lislea farmer : 14.7k £88 599p : Mullabawn seller : 14.8k £86 581p : Mayobridge seller : 14.8k £86 581p : Mullabawn producer : 16.1k £93 578p : Cullyhanna seller : 13.9k £80 576p and Armagh farmer : 14k £80 571p.

Strong stores