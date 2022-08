Good quality hoggets selling to £190 at Markethill

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breeders sold in a similar trade to previous weeks.

Heavy lambs sold from £99 to £111 each and good quality pens sold from 410p to 426p per kilo for 20 lambs 24.9kgs at £106 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 420p to 447p per kilo for 13 lambs 21.6kgs at £96.50 each.

Light stores sold readily from 500p to 543p per kilo for 14kgs at £76 each.

Stronger stores sold from 450p to 503p per kilo for 20 lambs 17kgs at £85.50 each.

Over 360 cull ewes sold in a firm demand with fleshed ewes from £110 to £162 each.

Plainer Ewes sold from £50 to £80 each.

A full yard of breeding sheep sold in a steady demand.

Good quality hoggets sold in a steady demand.

Good quality hoggets sold from £150 to £190 each.

Heavy lambs

Hamiltonsbawn farmer : 24.9k £106 426p : Markethill farmer : 26k £109 419p : Moira producer : 24.5k £102.50 418p : Loughgall seller : 24.4k £102 418p : Poyntzpass farmer : 24.9k £104 418p : Tandragee producer : 24.5k £101.50 414p and Tandragee seller : 25.3k £104.50 413p.

Middleweight lambs

Dungannon producer : 21.6k £96.50 447p : Dungannon seller : 23.5k £103.50 441p : Portadown farmer : 20.9k £92 440p : Fivemiletown seller : 20.4k £89.50 439p : Newtownbutler producer : 20.2k £88.50 438p : Middletown producer : 20.4k £89 436p : Keady farmer : 20k £87 435p and Whitecross seller : 23.3k £101 433p.

Light stores

Keady farmer : 14k £76 543p : Dungannon producer : 12k £65 542p : Richhill seller : 12.8k £68 531p : Loughgall farmer : 13.4k £71 530p : Dungannon producer : 12.2k £64.50 529p : Forkhill farmer : 12.5k £65 520p : Draperstown producer : 13.5k £70 519p and Dungannon seller : 13.7k £71 518p.

Strong stores