Good quality light lambs selling from 580p to 630p per kilo at Markethill Mart

The 1000 lambs sold readily with good quality light lambs from 580p to 630p per kilo for 20k at £126 from a Portadown farmer, followed by 614p for 22k at £135 each from a Middletown producer.

Heavy lambs sold to 628p for 24.2k at £152 from an Armagh farmer, followed by 573p for 26k at £149 each from a Dorsey farmer.

Several pens sold from £145 to £153 per head.

Livestock Markets

Main demand for good quality heavies from 540p to 573p.

The 400 cull ewes sold to £177 followed by £172 and £170.

All good quality ewes from £120 to £166 each.

Plainer ewes from £60 to £100 each.

Light lambs

Portadown producer : 20k £126 630p : Middletown farmer : 22k £135 614p : Middletown producer : 20.5k £124 605p : Tandragee farmer : 23.4k £140.50 601p : Banbridge farmer : 22k £132 600p : Jerrettspass seller : 23.3k £139 597p : Glenanne farmer : 23k £137 596p : Bessbrook farmer : 21k £125 595p : Keady farmer : 20.2k £120 594p : Armagh seller : 22.4k £133 594p : Loughgilly farmer : 21.8k £129 592p and Markethill farmer : 23k £136 591p.

Heavy lambs