Good quality light lambs selling to 687p per kilo for 19.8k at £136 each at Markethill

Good quality light lambs selling to 687p per kilo for 19.8k at £136 each from a Portadown farmer followed by 675p for 20k at £135 each from a Markethill farmer. Main demand for good quality light lambs from 625p to 660p per kilo.

Heavy lambs sold up to £159 each for 27k. Main demand from 550p to 633p per kilo for 24k at £152 from a Dungannon farmer, followed by 612p for 21 lambs 24.5k at £150 each from a Portadown farmer. The entire entry of heavy spring lambs averaged £148.50 each.

Middleweight hoggets sold in a firmer trade. Lighter hoggets sold steadily from 530p to 582p for 21.3k at £124 each from a Killylea farmer, followed by 580p for 22.5k at £130.50 from a Whitecross farmer.

Heavy hoggets sold up to 585p for 25.2k at £147.50 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Main demand from 525p to 560p per kilo.

The 380 cull ewes sold to a top of £276 for a Texel ewe from a Jerrettspass farmer. A Banbridge farmer £238 and a Jerrettspass farmer received £220. Main demand for fleshed ewes from £130 to £188. Plainer ewes from £70 to £120 each.

In the breeding ring trade was firmer with good quality doubles selling to £248. Main demand from £200 to £240 each. Singles sold up to £208 with several more from £160 to £200 each.

Light spring lambs

Portadown farmer : 19.8k £136 687p : Markethill farmer : 20k £135 675p : Whitecross farmer : 22.4k £148 661p : Banbridge farmer : 22.3k £145.50 653p : Whitecross farmer : 22k £143 650p : Markethill farmer : 22k £143 650p : Hillsborough producer : 21.2k £137.50 649p : Portadown producer : 21.4k £138 645p and Portadown seller : 20.5k £132 644p.

Heavy lambs

Dungannon seller : 24k £152 633p : Portadown seller : 24.5k £150 612p : Richhill farmer : 24.2k £148 612p : Middletown farmer : 24.5k £148.50 606p : Silverbridge farmer : 24.5k £148.50 606p : Loughgilly farmer : 24.1k £145 602p and Armagh producer : 25.2k £145 575p.

Middleweight hoggets

Killylea farmer : 21.3k £124 582p : Whitecross farmer : 22.5k £130.50 580p : Lurgan farmer : 23k £133 578p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 20.8k £119 572p : Lurgan farmer : 20.9k £117 560p : Newry farmer : 22.7k £125 551p and Kilkeel farmer : 23.8k £130 546p.

Heavy hoggets

