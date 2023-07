Good quality middleweight lambs selling from 520p to 568p per kilo at Markethill Mart

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 520p to 568p per kilo for 22.1k at £125.50 each from a Banbridge farmer, followed by 547p for 22.5k at £123 each from a Cullyhanna producer.

Heavy lambs sold to £131 per head and averaged £125 per head, with a top rate of 541p per kilo for 24.2k at £131 each from a Cullyhanna farmer.

A large entry of stores sold readily with light stores from 563p per kilo for 13.5k at £76 each from a Jerrettspass farmer.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Stronger stores to 526p for 17.4k at £91.50 each from a Keady farmer.

Main demand for good quality stores from 480p to 530p per kilo.

The 320 ewes sold to a top of £174 each.

All good quality ewes from £100 to £162 each.

Plainer ewes from £50 to £80 each.

Breeding sales resume next Monday evening (24th July) in ring 2. Pre-notification is advised.

Middleweight lambs

Banbridge farmer : 22.1k £125.50 568p : Cullyhanna producer : 22.5k £123 547p : Warrenpoint seller : 23.2k £124.50 537p : Keady farmer : 22k £118 536p : Dromore producer : 22.4k £120 536p : Altnamackin farmer : 23k £123 535p : Banbridge seller : 22.8k £121.50 533p : Armagh farmer : 23.2k £123.50 532p : Tynan farmer : 22.1k £117 529p and Hamiltonsbawn farmer : 22.6k £119.50 529p.

Heavy lambs

Cullyhanna farmer : 24.2k £131 541p : Altnamackin producer : 24k £1125 521p : Corbet farmer : 24.6k £127 516p : Donacloney producer : 24.1k £124 515p and Middletown farmer : 24k £120 500p.

Stores