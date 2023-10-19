Once again a good show of stock saw steers sell to £1870 for a 700kg Limousin (267.00).

While heifers topped at £1800 660kg Charolais (273.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1160 for a 725kg Charolais (160.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £420 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £350 Belgian Blue.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1840 for a Belgian Blue cow with a Blonde d'Aquitaine calf.

Weanlings sold to £1100 for a 380kg Limousin steer (290.00).

While weanling peaked at £1020 for a 370kg Limousin (276.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain firm to peak at £1870 700kg Limousin (267.00) presented by L McElroy; P Quinn £1820 690kg Charolais (264.00), £1820 685kg Limousin (266.00), £1800 650kg Charolais (277.00), £1730 660kg Charolais (262.00), £1580 595kg Limousin (266.00); D Cush £1810 665kg Charolais (272.00), £1760 635kg Charolais (277.00), £1610 595kg Charolais (271.00), £1600 605kg Charolais (265.00); G Gibson £1710 640kg Limousin (267.00), £1470 515kg Limousin (285.00), £1400 490kg Charolais (286.00); M Gilkinson £1370 435kg Charolais (315.00), £1340 425kg Charolais (315.00), £1290 440kg Limousin (293.00), £1260 450kg Charolais (280.00), £1260 455kg Charolais (277.00), £1220 440kg Limousin (277.00), £1100 380kg Limousin (292.00); K Hughes £1230 455kg Charolais (270.00); Riverview Farms £1100 405kg Limousin (272.00) and A Somerville £1030 375kg Limousin (275.00).

Heifers

A strong demand for heifers saw prices peak at £1800 660kg Charolais (273.00) presented by T Gorman, £1670 630kg Limousin (265.00), £1650 620kg Charolais (266.00), £1650 600kg Limousin (275.00), £1630 605kg Limousin (269.00); G and M Daly £1680 580kg Charolais (290.00), £1510 550kg Charolais (275.00); a Dungannon producer £1660 610kg Charolais (272.00); N Jenkinson £1560 580kg Aberdeen Angus (269.00); W White £1530 580kg Charolais (264.00), £1450 550kg Charolais (264.00); J Hackett £1430 535kg Charolais (267.00), £1410 510kg Charolais (277.00), £1320 505kg Charolais (261.00), £1290 465kg Charolais (277.00), £1270 475kg Charolais (267.00); D Nelson £1250 465kg Charolais (269.00), £1150 430kg Charolais (267.00), £980 370kg Charolais (265.00); T Colbert £1200 450kg Charolais (267.00), £1140 430kg Charolais (265.00), £1070 410kg Limousin (261.00) and L Donnelly £1140 425kg Limousin (268.00), £980 375kg Limousin (261.00), £880 330kg Charolais (267.00).

Fat cows sold to a height of £1160 for a 725kg Charolais (160.00) presented by A Somerville; C Warnock £1160 820kg Friesian (142.00); K Barnes £1150 720kg Charolais (160.00), £1050 645kg Limousin (163.00), £1020 655kg Charolais (156.00); M McElhone £1060 610kg Charolais (174.00); P Bowen £930 600kg Aberdeen Angus (155.00) and C Eastwood £760 520kg Friesian (146.00).

Dropped calves

A good entry of calves saw prices peak at £420 for 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls presented by F McNally, £390 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; B O’Neill £395 Limousin bull, £350 Limousin bull, £310 Belgian Blue bull, £280 Limousin bull; C Donaghy £390 Limousin bull; W and H Gourley £320 Belgian Blue bull, £290 Belgian Blue bull, £275 x 2 Hereford bulls; H Thom £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; P McGee £260 Aberdeen Angus bull and I and A Agnew £260 Belgian Blue bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £65 to £185 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £350 Belgian Blue presented by P Kelly, £320 Charolais heifer, £260 Hereford heifer; N Jordan £350 Charolais heifer; C Donaghy £345 Charolais heifer; D McDonald £345 Hereford heifer; a Ballygawley producer £340 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £315 Simmental heifer; W and H Gourley £335 Belgian Blue heifer; I and A Agnew £300 Belgian Blue heifer, £270 Belgian Blue heifer and B O’Neill £285 Limousin heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1840 for a Belgian Blue cow with a Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer calf at foot presented by D Haughian, £1300 Limousin cow with a Blonde d'Aquitaine bull calf at foot.

Weanlings

A superb entry of weanlings saw prices peak at £1100 for a 380kg Limousin steer (290.00) presented by PJ Devlin, £880 275kg Limousin (318.00); J Downey £1080 390kg Limousin (276.00), £1030 340kg Limousin (300.00), £970 295kg Limousin (330.00), £940 330kg Limousin (284.00), £940 320kg Limousin (295.00), £900 305kg Limousin (292.00); N McGuigan £1030 355kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (290.00); D Nelson £1010 335kg Limousin (299.00), £990 345kg Limousin (286.00), £940 335kg Charolais (280.00); K Barnes £1010 350kg Charolais (289.00), £950 280kg Simmental (336.00), £780 275kg Charolais (285.00), £750 200kg Charolais (378.00); E Conroy £980 330kg Charolais (295.00); R Stewart £950 320kg Simmental (295.00); M Givan £940 300kg Limousin (315.00), £940 310kg Limousin (304.00), £910 240kg Limousin (382.00), £880 225kg Limousin (391.00), £850 300kg Limousin (281.00), £820 270kg Limousin (304.00), £810 255kg Limousin (315.00), £800 295kg Hereford (271.00), £750 260kg Limousin (289.00), £740 230kg Limousin (318.00), £620 210kg Limousin (295.00); N Dickson £860 285kg Charolais (300.00), £820 245kg Charolais (335.00), £770 240kg Charolais (321.00), £720 220kg Charolais (326.00), £720 240kg Charolais (300.00), £660 200kg Charolais (332.00); S Sinnamon £800 260kg Limousin (305.00); J Fleming £780 220kg Limousin (353.00), £600 170kg Limousin (347.00); P Kelly £780 270kg Limousin (286.00), £700 240kg Charolais (294.00), £680 200kg Limousin (340.00); J Weir £770 240kg Charolais (320.00), £760 235kg Charolais (325.00), £740 240kg Charolais (311.00), £700 240kg Charolais (288.00) and P Bowen £680 200kg Charolais (335.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1020 370kg Limousin (276.00) presented by J Fleming, £700 225kg Limousin (307.00); S Hetherington £890 335kg Limousin (263.00), £810 310kg Limousin (260.00) and P Bowen £740 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (262.00), £700 245kg Charolais (286.00).

A good entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to a height of £113.50 for a pen of 24.5kg presented by F Reddick; E Sharkey £111 24.5kg; D Almasi £110 24kg; C Sands £110 22.5kg; J Kane £103 20.5kg and J Martin £98 20.5kg.

Fat ewes peaked at £76 presented by J Martin.

Store lambs cleared to £95 for a pen of 19kg lambs presented by N Kelso, £88 19kg; A Steel £94 20kg; C Sands £90 17kg; I Reilly £84 17.9kg; S Mills £84 18.5kg and E Hetherington £83 17.5kg.