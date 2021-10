Good show of store lambs, fat lambs at ewes at Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane)

Fat ewes sold to £161.00, fat lambs £4.46 per kilo.

Store lambs were an excellent trade with prices for top quality lambs to £110, £109 & £108.5, £107.

Fat Lambs: 30kg at £118.5, 31kgs at £117, 29.3kgs at £116, 28.3kgs at £115, 25.5kgs at £113 26.9kgs att £112.5, 26.7kgs at £111.5, 27kgs £111, 25.5 at £108, 25.4kgs £108,24kgs at £107, 24.6gs at £106.5, 25.2kg at £105, 24.5kgs at £104, 25.3kgs at £104 2536kgs at £103,

Fat Ewes: top prices £161, £152, £151, £120, £115, £110, £108, £105, £100, £95.

An outstanding show quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O Kane & Son) with prime cattle meeting top competitive prices.

Steers to £2.59, £2.60 per Kilo Fat Cows to £1.94 £1.89 per Kilo.

An excellent turn out of suck calves with top prices for top class calves.

309kgs at £890, 318kgs at £880

Beef Bullocks and Heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock. More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat Cows: LIM 660kgs £1.94, LIM 650kgs £1.89 LIM 630kgs £1.79, LIM 620kgs £1.75, Lim 590KGS £1.70, LIM 600kgs £1.69, CH 570kgs £1.60, LIM 560kgs £1.58 BB 620kgs £1.56, BB 520kgs £1.50 SAL 510KGS £1.40, LIM 480KGS £1.35,

Beef Bullocks: CH 810KGS £1720, LIM 773KGS £1640, BB 724KGS £1560, LIM 660KGS £1550,CH 601KGS £1550, CH 640KGS £1530, CH 690KGS £1420, CH 660KGS £1400 LIM 590kgs £1380, LIM 630kgs £1380, LIM 580kgs £1350, LIM 560KGS £1340, LIM 590KG £1330, CH 590kgs £1310, CH 640Kgs £1300, LIM 550KGS £1290, CH 542KGS £1280,LIM 590kgs £1270, LIM 528kgs £1260, LIM 538kgs £1250, CH 526kgs £1240, CH 530kgs £1230, LIM 501kgs £1210, CH 521KGS £120

Stores Bullocks: CH 481KGS £1080, CH 483KGS £1000, CH 400KGS £980, LIM 426kgs £980, LIM 480kgs £970, CH 440kgs £970, CH 423Kgs £960, CH 428kgs £950, LIM 354KGS £970, LIM 312kgs £960, CH 420kgs £950, LIM 374kgs £940, CH 329kgs £930, LIM 328KG £900.

Beef Heifers: LIM 675kgs £1590, CH 577kgs £1590,LIM 641kgs £1475, CH 628kgs £1475, CH 616gs £1300, CH 639Kgs £1300, CH 602kgs £1290, LIM 575kgs £1280, CH 570kgs £1260, CH 501KGS £1240, LIM 519KGS £1230, LIM 520KGS £1210