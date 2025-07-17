Good showing of sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes selling to £252
Store lambs were a very sharp trade selling to a top price of £130.50.
Leading prices
Lambs
William Knowles, Cloughmills, 29kgs £171. AB Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs £170. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 25kgs £158. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 24kgs £157. R McGill, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £153. S Elliott, Armoy, 23kgs £150.50. C McVeigh, Ballyvoy, 21kgs £150. G Millen, Coleraine, 23kgs £150. B Mullan, Stranocum, 22kgs £149. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 22kgs £144. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 22kgs £144.50. Steffan McNeill, Bushmills, 22kgs £145. WJ Sinclair, Bushmills, 23kgs £147. Graham Christie, Claudy, 20kgs £140.
Store lambs
Ivan Lynn, Armoy, Spotted Dutch, £148. Portglenone farmer, 13 Suffolk, £130.50. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, 45 Suffolk, £122. S Mullan, Portglenone, 30 Texel, £104. I Lynn, Armoy, 14 Blackface, £91.00.
Fat ewes
M Milliken, Armoy, Texel, £252. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, Texel, £242. S McShane, Ballintoy, Crossbreds £226. William Knowles, Cloughmills, Texel, £198. R and J McGill, Ballyvoy, Texel, £196. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Texel, £196. Neil McCafferty, Dunloy, Suffolk, £194. Tom Mulholland, Ballyvoy, Texel, £194. Cloughmills farmer, Suffolk, £192. M Patton, Stranocum, £172.
Ewes and lambs sold to £215.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
