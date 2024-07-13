Good soil management is at the core of sustainable farm management practices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recent workshop, hosted by United Feeds, profiled the critical importance of putting soil health and management as that all-important first step in securing a sustainable future within all dairy farming systems, writes Richard Halleron.

Significantly, the term ‘sustainability’ embraces the principles associated with best practice, where both economic and environmental aspects of milk production are concerned.

The event was held on the Limavady dairy farm of Andrew Dale, who places the attainment of optimal milk from forage levels as the bedrock of his business.

Soil health can be discerned in terms of the medium’s continuing capacity to function as a living eco system: one that is capable of sustaining plants, animal and humans.

All speakers at the Soil to Silo workshop, from left, Bryan Buckley from Lallemand, Ed Healy from Grassland AGRO, Andrew Dale host farmer, Chloe Kyle and Andrew McMenamin from United Feeds and David Quance from Passion Ag.

Soils’ ability to re-cycle nutrients is also important.

If this capability is not being maximised, the end result will be the escape of green house gases to the atmosphere.

The workshop featured presentations form Grassland’s Argo’s agronomy advisor, Ed Healy and United Feeds’ agronomist Chloe Kyle.

They both focussed on the need for farmers to actively manage their soils.

Ed Healy, Grassland AGRO, and Chloe Kyle, United Feeds, discussing the three pillars of soil health.

This is a process that can take a period of time to finalise.

However, fundamental decisions taken to address this challenge will deliver discernible benefits quite quickly.

The Grassland Agro representative discussed the three pillars associated with soil health.

These relate to the chemical, biological and physical make up of all soils.

It is by recognising these inter-related dynamics that farmers can start to build an understanding of their soils and how to best manage this resource in order to maximise both the income potential of their businesses and the health of their lands in a totally holistic manner.

Ed Healy introduced the principles associated with Grassland Agro’s free Soil Sustainability Scheme.

It constitutes a series of actions that are agreed at farm levels in tandem with the company’s team of agronomists.

Regular soil testing and in-field assessments are at the very heart of the programme.

By taking such an approach, issues such as soil compaction can be proactively addressed.

Ed Healy commented: “Improving soil health can deliver economic, environmental and social sustainability to farmers all across the island of Ireland.

“The starting point on each individual farm is to first measure and benchmark soil performance on participating farms.

“This allows a farm specific programme to be developed to improve soil health.”

The Sustainability Programme begins with a soil sample.

A Grassland Agro agronomist will call to collect recent soil samples or take samples if required.

Subsequent to this, a fertiliser plan is developed to deliver a field specific programme to each individual farm.

The first fertiliser considered in the plan is lime and developing a plan to optimise pH.

This is done with the farmer in order to take into account the practicalities of each farm.

Obviously, every farm is different.

Farmers face different challenges in respect to either pH, phosphate (P) or potash (K).

Bespoke fertiliser plans will focus on using the right nutrient on the right location at the right rate and at the right time.

Improving grass silage is critical to increasing profitability.

Before the silage is harvested a Grassland Agro agronomist calls out to perform a pre-harvest assessment.

Sugars and nitrates will also be tested to ensure the crop is suitable for harvest.

The yield is also recorded so that the offtake of lime, P and K can be calculated and included in the fertiliser programme.

During the months of July and August, a Grassland Agro agronomist will call to the farm to take a soil biology sample.

This sample is sent to a laboratory in order to assess the microbial activity in the soil.

The ensuing report will be returned to the farmer and explained to highlight actions that can be taken to unlock the pool of nitrogen in the soil to reduce chemical nitrogen inputs while maintaining grass production.

While carrying out the required soil biological assessment the agronomist will also perform a Grass VESS (Visual Estimation of Soil Structure) using the Grassland Agro Grass VESS app.

This is a protocol which is used to benchmark the soil structure on farm and the quality of the roots.

Improving soil structure helps to access nutrients in the soil, improves drainage and reduces nutrient losses to water.

A Solvita test will also be carried out on soil samples submitted for laboratory analysis.

It is widely recognized that overall soil respiration is indicative of total soil biology and can be used effectively to monitor and evaluate changes in soil management practices.

In addition, respiring organisms and plant roots contribute to broader soil properties.

Solvita tests provide a capability for researchers and agronomists to easily and cost-effectively monitor these traits.

Grassland Agro has teamed up with United Feeds to deliver Dale Farm’s new sustainability measures, a key component of which is regular soil testing.

Milk producers availing of the measure must commit to having one third of their farm area soil tested on annual basis.

This approach ensures that an entire farm is soil tested, courtesy of a three-year cycle.

Courtesy of her presentation, Chloe Kyle introduced the five pointprogramme to securing optimal soil nutrition.

The first step in the process is that of taking soil samples during the months of January and December.

She further explained: “Taking samples during this period of the year ensures that the soil collected is not impacted by carryover slurry or chemical fertiliser applications.

“Samples should be collected in a way that accurately reflects the soil make-up of a field or a specific area within a field.”

The analysis of the samples submitted will generate information in relation to soil pH values plus P and K indices.

According to the United Feeds’ agronomist, grassland farmers should act to target soil pH values in the range: 6.0 to 6.5.

She added: “And the closer to 6.5 the better: this is because pH values are based on a logarithmic scale that relates to the hydrogen ion concentrations in the soil.

“It is the hydrogen ions that are delivering the acidity into the soil. Lime, which is either in the form of calcium carbonate or magnesium carbonate, acts to neutralise the acidic action of these ions.”

Soils that have pH values below 6.0 will act to reduce the availability of added crops nutrients – nitrogen, potash, phosphate and sulphur.

Chloe Kyle again: “Soils with an optimal pH value will release 100% of the available plant nitrogen and potash.

“The equivalent figure for phosphate is 52%.

“However, if the soil pH value drops to 5.5 the availability figures for nitrogen and potash falls back to 77%.

“The phosphate availability figure drops back to 48%.

“Under these circumstances, reductions in grass dry matter output levels of 1t/ha can be expected.”

According to a survey carried out four years ago by Lancrop Laboratories, 60% of grassland soils in Northern Ireland have a pH value below 6.0.

The application of lime is the most effective way of boosting soil pH values.

The use of granulated lime will generate an almost immediate effect.

But applications must be topped up on an annual basis.

The product is also relatively expensive, relative to ground limestone.

Chloe Kyle commented: “Ground limestone should be applied during the autumn period, which should ensure that a meaningful impact is achieved prior to the start of the following spring growing season.

“A maximum lime application rate of 2t/ac is recommended at any one time.

“The spreading of magnesium carbonate is recommended in locations where there are inherently low soil levels of that specific mineral.

“Calcium carbonate should be applied where soil magnesium levels are inherently high.

“Magnesium carbonate should not be applied to soils with high magnesium levels.

“This will only serve to create high levels of stickiness within the soil and problems relating to poor trafficability.

“Calcium acts to open the structure of soils while magnesium tends to have the opposite effect.”

Step three within a soil programme nutrition programme entails the balancing of applied phosphate and potash with the matching index values referenced within the soil test results received by the farmer.

In case of soils with a soil index of two for both potash and phosphate, the additional fertiliser requirement is based on crop take-off values only.

In the case of soils with phosphate and potash indices coming in below two, fertiliser applications should be calculated on the basis of crop take-off plus additional nutrient amounts to bring the P & K index back to level 2.

Soils that are index three and above can be given a potash and phosphate holiday, therefore saving time, money and diesel!

Step four of a balanced soil nutrition programme entails the spreading of slurries.

According to Chloe Kyle, up to 3,000g of slurry can be applied per acre, using low emission spreading equipment.

She also advises that the slurry being spread should be chemically analysed in order to determine its actual nitrogen, potash and phosphate programme.

The final step in the programme is to add chemical fertiliser, as required.

Where fertiliser nitrogen is concerned, United Feeds is recommending the use of protected urea throughout the 2024 season.

The company is the exclusive supplier of the SustaiN brand in Northern Ireland.

Chloe Kyle again: “It is a direct replacement for CAN.

“The urease inhibitor, Agrotain, is specified within the fertiliser.

“It is the most efficient product of its kind on the Irish market”.

“This is why Sustain can be used so effectively throughout the growing season.

“By staying longer in the urea form, the fertiliser can more slowly become available to plants, increasing the chance of being there when needed by the crop”.

SustaiN is available in both nitrogen: sulphur and nitrogen: potash combinations.

United Feeds is also recommending the application of sulphur at a rate of 30 units/ac on first and second cut silage crops.

The nutrient acts to increases dry matter yields and forage quality.

Specifically, sulphur improves nitrogen use efficiency within the plant. It is also the building block for proteins: the element features with a number of amino acids.

Chloe Kyle concluded: “Focussing on soil health and management will deliver sustainable benefits that will be accrued within every farming business”.

“But this is not an instant fix.

“It entails the development of an agreed programme of action, which can be rolled out over a period of time.”

United Feeds are grateful to the Dale Family for hosting the on-farm workshop and welcome any enquiries for additional information relating to issues addressed.