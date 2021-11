Good steady demand for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring Beef Cows sold to £1683 for a 850kg Lim. to £198 for a Keady Producer followed by a 800kg Lim. to £1544 at £193 for a Pomeroy Producer. Cow Heifers sold to £1438-80 twice for two Limms 660kg to £218 per 100kg for a Pomeroy Producer.

Fat Bulls sold to £1527-60 for a 1140kg Fkv. to £134 for a Lurgan Producer. Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £139 for a 700KG to £973 Fat Steers sold to £218 for a 660kg Ch. to £1438-80 Fat Heifers sold to £230 for a 580kg Lim. to £1334.

In the Store Rings Dairy Cows sold to £2400 and £2260 Suckler Outfits sold to £1850 and £1810.

Suckler Outfits sold to £1850 and £1810. Heavy Steers sold to £1890 for a 840kg Lim. (£225) rising to £240 per 100kg for a 675kg Lim. to £1620 other quality lots selling from £217 to £239 per 100kg.

Forward Steers sold to £1410 for a 580kg Ch. (£243) and 560kg Ch. to £1360 (£243).

Med Weights Steers sold to £1250 for a 465kg Lim. (£269) Heavy Store Heifers sold to £1680 for a 700kg Lim. (£240) Forward lots sold to £1300 for a 560kg Ch. (£232) Med Weights sold 1150 for a 490kg AA. (£234) smaller sorts to £920 for a 395kg Ch. Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1040 for a 415kg Lim. (£250) selling to £274 per 100kg for a 295kg Lim. to £810. Weanling Heifers sold to £1030 for a 485kg Ch. selling to £302 per 100kg for a 225kg Lim. to £680.

Reared Male Lumps sold to £750 for Ch. Reared Female Lumps sold to £760 for Lim. Young Bull Calves sold to £500 for Lim. Female Calves sold to £485 for AA.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:

Pomeroy Producer 660kg Limms to £218 X 2 to £1438-80. Coalisland Producer 580kg Lim. to £204 (£1183-20) Pomeroy Producer 690kg Lim. to £204 (£1407-60) Keady Producer 690kg Lim. to £203 (£1400-70) Warringstown Producer 660kg Lim. to £200 (£1320) Keady Producer 850kg Lim. to £198 (£1683) Corranny Producer 660kg Ch. to £196(£1293-60) Kilkeel Producer 770kg Lim. to £195 (£1501-50) Dungannon Producer 730kg Lim. to £193 (£1408-90) Pomeroy Producer 800kg Lim. to £193 (£1544) Augher Producer 610kg Lim. to £192 (£1171-20) Dungannon Producer 650kg Lim. to £192 (£1248) Newtownbutler Producer 630kg Lim. to £190 (£1197) Dungannon Producer 630kg B/B. to £188 (£1184-40) Aughnacloy Producer 770kg Lim. to £188 (£1372-40) S.M.X Producer 730kg Lim. to £188 (£1372-40) Keady Producer 690kg Lim. to £184 (£1269-60) Corranny Producer 770kg Ch. to £183 (£1409-10)

Other quality lots sold from £167 to £181 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £142 to £164 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £129 to £139 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £108 to £126 per 100kg

FAT BULLS : Lurgan Producer 1140kg Fkv. to £134 (£1527-60) Newmills Producer 1120kg Sim. to £132 (£1478-40) Derrylester Producer 980kg S/H. to £124 (£1215-20) Derrylin Producer 950kg Sim. to £120 (£1140) Augher Producer 1130kg Sim. to £118 (£1333-40) Clogher Producer 930kg Ch. to £115 (£1069-50)

FAT STEERS: 680kg Ch. to £218. 500kg AA. to £209. 480kg AA. to £209. 710kg AA. to £200. 600kg Ch. to £199. 670kg AA. to £196. Friesians sold from £144 to £170 per 100kg

FAT HEIFERS: 560kg Lim. to £230. 570kg S/H. to £210. 570kg Fkv. to £194. 520kg Ch. to £192. 600kg Fkv. to £188. 610kg Fkv. to £188. 660kg Her. to £186. 590kg B/B. to £182. 640kg Fkv. to £180. 720kg Her. to £178. Friesians sold to £163 for 630kg.

STORE BULLOCKS

A smaller entry this week sold to a firm demand with heavy lots selling to £1890 for a 840kg Lim. (£225) an 855kg Sim. to £1860 (£217) a 750kg Ch. to £1790 (£238) 755kg Ch. to £1700 (£225) and a 735kg Ch. to £1660 (£226) for J T Lynch Lisnaskea. M/S O&A McGready Dungannon 755kg Lim. to £1740 (£230) 715kg Lim. to £1720 (£240) 750kg Lim. to £1720 (£229) 710kg Ch. to £1690 (£238) 725kg Ch. to £1690 (£233) 725kg Lim. to £1690 (£233) and 680kg Ch. to £1610 (£237) and 700kg Lim. to £1600 (£228) S McConnell Clogher 700kg Ch. to £1660 (£237) Moy Producer 715kg Lim. to £1660 (£232) S Bingham Augher 705kg Lim. to £1650 (£234) D E Hicks Ballinamallard 685kg Lim. to £1640 (£239) G McKenna Armagh 675kg Lim. to £1620 (£240) and 695kg Ch. to £1600 (£230) Forward lots sold to £1410 for a 580kg Ch. (£243) to D Hicks Ballinamallard. Armagh Producer 560kg Lim. to £1360 (£243) and 580kg Ch. to £1400 (£241) P Tally Dungannon 580kg Lim. to £1380 (£238) G McKenna Armagh 570kg Ch. to £1370 (£240) Beechmount Farms Moira 540kg Ch. to £1310 (£242) B Clarke Dungannon 580kg Ch. to £1300 (£224) and 520kg Ch. to £1240 (£238)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: F McStay Lurgan 465kg Lim. to £1250 (£269) 500kg Lim. to £1110 (£222) 465kg Ch. to £1060 (£228) 460kg Sim. to £1010 (£219) C McVeigh Dungannon 460kg Ch. to £1170 (£254) and 440kg Ch. to £1140 (£259) R McCann Fintona 465kg Lim. to £1120 (£241) and 430kg Lim. to £1010 (£235) C Irwin Fivemiletown 500kg Ch. to £1110 (£222) Ballygawley Producer 440kg Ch. to £1060 (£241) 460kg B/B. to £1030 (£224) and 420kg Shb. to £990 (£236) C McCombe Clogher 430kg Lim. to £1030 (£239)435kg Ch. to £910. P Cox Enniskillen 430kg Lim. to £1010. M J Haughey Keady 460kg Sim. to £990. Smaller sorts sold to £860 for a 355kg Lim.

STORE HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1680 for 700kg Lim. (£240) 690kg Ch. to £1620 (£235) and a 585kg Ch. to £1410 (£241) for M/S J & P Corrigan Benburb. C A Armstrong Dromore 630kg Ch. to £1400 (£222)and 585kg Ch. to £1230 (£210) J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 655kg Ch. to £1400 (£214) 605kg Ch. to £1350 (£223)and 580kg Ch. to £1320 (£227) J McGarvey Cookstown 625kg Ch. to £1380 (£221) P Dobbs Carrickmore 570kg Lim. to £1180 (£207) Forward lots sold to £1300 for a 560kg Ch. (£232) for C A Armstrong Dromore. J MMcGarvey Cookstown 565kg Ch. to £1260 (£223) and 565kg Ch. to £1140 (£202) B Clarke Dungannon 545kg Lim. to £1220 (£224) and 520kg Lim. to £1200 (£231) P Dobbs Carrickmore 550kg Ch. to £1150 (£209) and 560kg Lim. to £1100 (£196) P T Bowen Dungannon 535kg B/B. to £1130 (£211) C Williamson Portadown 535kg AA. to £1120 (£209)

MED WEIGHT STORES 405KG TO 500KG: E Mc Williams Seskinore 490kg AA. to £1150 (£234) 495kg Lim. to £1090 (£220) 435kg Lim. to £950, and 420kg Lim. to £920. B Clarke Dungannon 490kg Lim. to £1150 (£234) R Domer Clogher 490kg B/B. to £1120 (£228) P T Bowen Dungannon 475kg Ch. to £1120 (£236) and 465kg AA. to £970. P McGurk Cookstown 500kg Ch. to £1050485kg Lim. to £1030, 500kg Chas. to £1000 X 2 435kg Ch. to £950 and 465kg Ch. to £940. M McCaffery Clogher 405kg Ch. to £1040 (£257) Pomeroy Producer 485kg Lim. to £1010 and 475kg Sim. to £940. T Reilly Keady 490kg Sim. to £980. P Dobbs Carrickmore 470kg Lim. to £970.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: P Mc Gurk Cookstown 395kg Ch. to £920 and 360kg Lim. to £790. C McCombe Clogher 400kg Ch. to £910, 395kg Ch. to £900, 355kg Ch. to £870, 375kg Ch. to £860, and 335kg Ch. to £860. K McCaffery Tempo 375kg Ch. to £890. D Campbell Tempo 390kg Lim. to £840. T Reilly Keady 400kg Ch. to £830. P Irwin Fivemiletown 385kg Lim. to £830. M McCaffery Clogher 375kg Ch. to £830. And 380kg Ch. to £780. O Mc Caffery Tempo 360kg Ch. to £800.

WEANLINGS

A stronger demand in this section with Steers & Bulls selling to £1040 for a 415kg Lim. (£250) 385kg Lim. to £830 (£267) 355kg Lim. to £900 (£253) 345kg Lim. to £870 (£252) and 360kg Lim. to £810 for a Coalisland Producer. P Slane Carrickmore 425kg Ch. to £1020 (£240) T Parks Craigavon 415kg Lim. to £1000 (£241) and 415kg Lim. to £900. B McKernan Co. Armagh 375kg B/B. to £990 (£240) M Donnelly Loughgall 375kg AA. to £900 (£253) and 295kg Lim. to £810 (£274) B O Hara Coagh 355kg Chars. to £900 X 2 (£253) 365kg Ch. to £900 (£246) 345kg Lim. to £890 (£258) Dungannon Producer 315kg Ch. to £890 (£282) F G Haughey Fintona 410kg Lim. to £880. B P Hughes Benburb 360kg Lim. to £860. A Burns Dungannon 350kg Ch. to £850. K J McCann Dungannon 360kg Ch. to £840.

WEANLING HEIFERS: P McConnell Clogher 485kg Ch. to £1030 (£212) and 380kg Ch. to £960 (£252) M Beacom Ederney 410kg Ch. to £990 (£241) 365kg Ch. to £870(£238) 375kg Ch. to £860 (£229) and 310kg Ch. to £790 (£255) Dungannon Producer 295kg Lim. to £830 (£281) M/S P & P McElroy Clogher 385kg Lim. to £780and 300kg Ch. to £720. E O Neill Armagh 295kg Sim. to £740and 280kg Sim. To £680. D & I Murphy Dungannon 350kg Lim. to £730and 300kg Ch. to £690. F G Haughey Fintona 315kg Ch. to £710. I L Nugent Dungannon 265kg Lim. to £700 (£264) 225kg Lim. to £680 (£302) 230kg Lim. to £670 (£291) and 260kg Lim. to £670 E & P Flood Emyvale 355kg Lim. to £680. T McGoldrick Kinawley 330kg B/B. to £660.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A much larger entry this week sold to a brisk demand with a Portadown Producer selling Calved Heifers to £2400 and £2260. Fermanagh Producer £2060, £1900, and £1500 for Calved Heifers. Pomeroy Producer £1940 and £1770 for Calved Heifers. Aughnacloy Producer £1720 and £1200 for 2nd Calvers. Omagh Producer £1700, £1500, and £1200 for Calved Heifers. Tempo Producer £1660 for Calved Fkv. Heifer.

SUCKLER OUTFITS

Another large entry sold to a steady demand with a Ballygawley Producer selling a Heifer with Bull Calf to £1850 and a Heifer with Heifer Calf to £1800. K Murphy Lisnaskea £1810 for a Heifer with Heifer Calf. P Cassidy Augher £1600 for Heifer with Bull Calf and £1450 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. C Smyth Roslea £1570 for 2014 Cow with Heifer Calf, £1510 for 2014 Cow with Bull Calf, £1470 for 2015 Co9w with Bull Calf, £1410 for 2013 Cow with Bull Calf and £1300 for 2014 Cow with Bull Calf. S Gallen Castlederg £1460 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Several other outfits sold from £900 to £1260. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1300 and £1200.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A good selection on offer this week again sold to a keen demand with Young Bull Calves selling to £500 for a Lim. to A W Wilson Dungannon. H Connelly Roslea £470 for Sim. S Gallen Castlederg £390 for Sim. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £380 for Lim. A Latimer Derrylin £340 for AA. C Brady Florencecourt £330, £295, for B/Bs. E & T Beacom Maguiresbridge £320 for AA. A Irwin Fivemiletown £270 for AA. J T C Morton Kinawley £260 for B/B.

HEIFER CALVES: J Tanny Carrickmore £485 and £455 for AAs. A W Wilson Dungannon £350 for Ch. C Brady Florencecourt £325, £300 for B/Bs. A Latimer Derrylin £290 for AA. J C Hunter Trillick £265 for AA. and £260 for Her. P McGee Augher £260 for AA. W H Stockdale Clogher £260 for AA. E & T Beacom Maguiresbridge £260 for AA.

REARED MALE LUMPS: R J Crawford Stewartstown £750, 710, £700 X 2 for Chars. £740 for S/H. £720 and £600 for Limms and £590 for AA. J Crawford Augher £710 for Sim. R W & A J Hogg Lisnaskea £695, £640 and £580 for AAs. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £690 for Lim. E A McGrade Trillick £665 for Ch. D Eagleson Aughnacloy £590 for Lim, £575 for Ch. and £530 for AA. H Connelly Rosslea £570 for Sim.