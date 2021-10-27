Good steady demand in all sections at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 370 lots listed sold readily with Beef Cows selling to a top price of £1768-80 for a 880kg Lim. to £201 per 100kg this was followed by an 860kg Lim. to £1702-80 at £198 per 100kg with others selling to a top price of £205 per 100kg for a 790kg Lim. to £205 (£1619-50).

Cow Heifers sold to £1484 for a 700kg Lim. to £212 followed by a 730kg Lim. to £1416-20 at £194 and reaching a top of £218 per 100kg for a 620kg Lim. to £1351-60.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £142 for a 660kg at £937-20 Fat Bulls sold to £1487-40 for a 1110kg Ch. to £134 and rising to £156 per 100kg for a 900kg Sim. to £1404.

Fat Steers sold to £233 per 100kg for a 600kg Lim. to £1398.

Fat Heifers sold to £234 per 100kg for a 550kg Lim. to £1287.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £1940 for a 860kg Ch. (£225) reaching a top of £241 per 100kg for a 705kg Lim. to £1740.

Forward Lots sold to £1640 for a 595kg Lim (£245).

Friesian Steers sold to £1130 for a 615kg (£184) and reaching £191 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1030 Med Weights sold to £1250 for a 500kg Lim (£250) reaching £268 per 100kg for a 410kg Lim. to £1100.

Store Heifers heavy lots sold to £1670 for a 675kg Ch (£247). Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 560kg Lim (£250). Med Weights sold to £1180 for a 485kg Lim. (£243) rising to £253 per 100kg for a 410kg Lim to £1040.

Smaller sorts sold to £1050 for a 400kg Lim (£262). Weanling Males sold to £1130 for a 455kg Lim (£248) with a 325kg Ch. to £940 (£289). Weanling Heifers sold to £930 for a 350kg Ch (£254) with a 275kg Ch. to £890 (£323) and a 250kg Lim. to £810 (£324).

Dairy Cows sold to £1700 Springers to £1550. Suckler Outfits sold to £1770 Incalf Cows sold to £1400. Reared Male Lumps sold to £750 for Sim. Reared Female Lumps sold to £765 for Ch. Young Bull Calves sold to £480 for Lim. Heifer Calves sold to £465 for Lim

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS: Beragh Producer 620kg Lim. to £218 (£1351-60) Keady Producer 700kg Lim. to £212 (£1484). Keady Producer 790kg Lim. to £205 (£1619-50) and 880kg Lim. to £201 (£1768-80). Dungannon Producer 620kg Lim. to £204 (£1264-80) 610kg Ch. to £204 (£1244-40) and 640kg Ch. to £202 (£1292-80). Maghera Producer 680kg Lim. to £204 (£1387-20). Pomeroy Producer 670kg AA. to £204 (£1366-80). Newtownbutler Producer 700kg Lim. to £200 (£1400). Pomeroy Producer 690kg Lim. to £199 (£1373-10). Cookstown Producer 860kg Lim. to £198 (£1702-80). Dungannon Producer 680kg Lim. to £195 (£1326). Aughnacloy Producer 730kg Lim. to £194 (£1416-20). Augher Producer 710kg Lim. to £193 (£1370-30). Pomeroy Producer 710kg Ch. to £192 (£1363-20) and 700kg Lim. to £190 (£1330).

Other quality lots sold from £166 to £187 per 100kg

2n quality coloured lots sold from £140 to £164 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £128 to £142 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £122 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £60 to 887 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Pomeroy Producer 900kg Lim. to £156 (£1404). Portadown Producer 920kg Lim. to £143 (£1315-60). Macken Producer 1070kg AA. to £135 (£1414-50. Clogher Producer 1110kg Ch. to £134 (£1487-40). Loughgall Producer 950kg Lim. to £128 (£1216). Dungannon Producer 1080kg Ch. to £123 (£1328-40). Augher Producer 900kg AA. to £121 (£1089). Castlederg Producer 880kg Shb. to £119 (£1047-20)

FAT STEERS: 600kg Lim. to £233 (£1398) 580kg Ch. to £226, 670kg Sim. to £220. 710kg Lim. to £214. 660kg Lim. to £210. 570kg Ch. to £207. 550kg Ch. to £204. 790kg Lim. to £198. Friesians sold from £129 to £156 per 100kg

FAT HEIFERS: 550kg Lim. to £234 (£1287) 570kg Lim. to £218. 580kg Lim. to £214. 720kg Ch. to £211. 620kg S/H. to £210. 510kg Her. to £209. 630kg Ch. to £208. 690kg Ch. to £206. 530kg Lim. to £204. 550kg Sim. to £202. 520kg Her. to £200. 660kg Daq. to £200. 600kg Ch. to £198.580kg Lim. to £198. 520kg Lim. to £194. 650kg Sim. to £192. Friesians sold to £176 per 100kg STORE BULLOCKS (360 lots)

Another good entry sold to a brisk demand with heavy lots selling to £1940 for a 860kg Ch. (£225) and reaching £247 per 100kg for a 705kg Lim. to £1740 with most others selling from £220 to £241per 100kg

SAMPLE PRICES: C Livingstone, Benburb 860kg Ch. to £1940 (£225) 825kg Ch. to £1840 (£229) 810kg Ch. to £1860 (£229) 810kg Ch. to £1840 (£227) 790kg Ch. to £1800 (£228) 750kg Ch./ to £1760 (£234). A Fearon, Dungannon 810kg Lim. to £1920 (£237) 865kg Lim. to £1900 (£219) 790kg Ch. to £1790 (£226) 765kg Lim. to £1760 (£230) and 745kg Ch. to £1740 (£233). J T Lynch, Lisnaskea 770kg Lim. to £1780 (£231) and 725kg Lim. to £1750 (£241). Dungannon Producer 705kg Lim. to £1740 (£247). Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 595kg Ch. (£245) for R Graham, Dungannon. J Hagan, Clogher 570KG AA. to £1350 (£237) and 540kg AA. to £1230 (£228). W Hughes, Armagh 570kg Ch. to £1340 (£235). H McClure, Fivemiletown 515kg Ch. to £1220 (£237). D McElroy, Clogher 515kg Ch. to £1220 (£237). Friesian Steers sold to £1130 for a 615kg (£184) 590kg to £1090 (£185) 585kg to £1070 (£183) 580kg to £1040 (£179) and 540kg to £1030 (£191) for a Newtownstewart Producer.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: G McStay, Lurgan 500kg Lim. to £1250 (£250) 500kg Lim. to £1190 (£238) and 485kg Sim. to £1130 (£233). E J McDai, Beragh 480kg Lim. to £1210 (£252). M Davidso,n Cookstown 455kg Lim. to £1150 (£253). J Holmes, Fivemiletown 455kg Ch. to £1120 (£246). B Sommerville, Ballygawley 410kg Ch. to £1110 (£271). S Hetherington, Dungannon 410kg Lim. to £1100 (£268) lots of others selling from £220 to £244 per 100kg.

STORE HEIFERS (140 LOTS)

A good sound trade in this section with heavy lots selling to £1670 for a 675kg Daq. (£247) for P J McCarney, Fintona. B Campbell, Dungannon sold a 680kg Ch. to £1610 (£236) 640kg Ch. to £1500 (£234) 640kg Ch. to £1590 (£234) 615kg Ch. to £1490 (£242) and 605kg Lim. to £1440 (£238). H McCarney, Fintona 630kg Lim. to £1500 (£234) most other lots sold from £211 to £226 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1430 for a 595kg Lim. (£240) 590kg Ch. to £1410 (£239) 590kg Ch. to £1395 (£236) for B Campbell, Dungannon. Dungannon Producer 610kg Ch. to £1410 (£231) and 590kg Ch. to £1350 (£229) S Morrison, Dungannon 560kg Lim. to £1400 (£250). R Hadden, Dungannon 590kg Lim. to £1400 (£237)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500K: S Morrison, Dungannon 485kg Lim. to £1180 (£243) 495kg Sim. to £1180 (£238) 480kg Lim. to £1180 (£239) and 485kg Lim. to £1140 (£235). M Connelly, Clogher 480kg Ch. to 1180 (£246) and 410kg Ch. to £1040 (£253). T McNally, Cookstown 480kg Lim. to £1150 (£239). A M Irvine, Fivemiletown 415kg Lim. to £1080 (£260. P J McCullagh, Omagh 435kg Lim. to £1030 (£236). C.A. Dobson, Ballygawley 445kg Lim. to £1030 (£231)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: P J McCullagh, Omagh 400kg Lim. to £1050 (£262) and 350kg AA. to £850. A M Irvine, Fivemiletown 390kg Lim. to £940. C A Dobson, Ballygawley 400kg Lim. to £860. S McCaffer, Augher 385kg Lim.to £750. B Ramsey, Fivemiletown 305kg Lim. to £720and 290kg Lim. to £660. A Morrow ,Aughnacloy 390kg B/B. to £700. F Grimley, Milford 290kg Lim. to £550.

WEANLINGS (160 LOTS)

A brisk demand in this section with Male Calves selling to £1130 for a 455kg Lim. (£248) for T Reilly, Keady. J A Mitchell, Seskinore 425kg Ch. to £1040 (£245). D Rafferty, Dungannon 450kg Lim. to £1000, 390kg Ch. to £990, and 375kg Lim. to £940 (£250). J Hawkes, Omagh 435kg Ch. to £990and 345kg Ch. to £880 (£255). T J McNally, Middletown 390kg Lim. to £990(£254). S Hayes, Dungannon 420kg B/B. to £980. P P Devlin, Cookstown 325kg Ch. to £940 (£289). W J Beattie, Aughnacloy 390 kg Lim. to £940. 350kg Ch. to £810. kg Lim. to £940. B McCann, Dungannon 420kg Lim. to £930, 410kg Ch. to £920 and 345kg Ch. to £860. K McMahon, Pomeroy 315kg Lim. to £860.

WEANLING HEIFERS: B McCann, Dungannon 350kg Ch. to £930 (£266) 275kg Ch. to £890 (£323) and 300kg Ch. to £770. P J Corrigan, Dungannon 330kg Ch. to £880. K McMahon, Pomeroy 335kg Lim. to £870. D Rafferty Dungannon 390kg Ch. to £860. E Quinn Dungannon 340kg Ch. to £810. P P Devlin Cookstown D McKee Keady 250kg Lim. to £810 (£324) and 255kg Lim. to £810 (£317) P McGirr, Ballygawley 430kg Lim. to £810. J Hawkes, Omagh 355kg Ch. to £800. T Reilly, Keady 280kg Ch. to £770. S McElmurray, Pomeroy 325kg Lim. to £760.

DAIRY COWS

A smaller entry this week sold to £1700 for a Calved Heifer from a Fermanagh Producer. Rosslea Producer sold a Springing Heifer to £1550. Dungannon Producer £1500 for Calved Heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES (50 lots)

A steady demand in this section with G Robinson, Fintona selling a Heifer with Heifer Calf to £1770 and a Heifer with Bull Calf to £1470. H Monaghan, Fivemiletown £1700 and £1520 for 2nd Calvers with Bull Calves. P Cassidy, Augher £1680 and £1630 for Heifers with Bull Calves. Clogher Producer £1660 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf £1420 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf and £1300 for Heifer with Bull Calf. P McKee Ballygawley £1510 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf. M/S W& B Hughes, Derrylin £1420 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf, £1330 for 2012 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1250 for 2014 Cow with Bull Calf. W Neill, Dungannon £1250 for Heifer with Bull Calf and £1160 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold from £1000 to £1400.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS (162 lots)

A brisk demand in this section with Young Bull Calves selling to £480 for a Lim to a Stewartstown Producer. K Beattie, Maguiresbridge £475 for Ch. D McCrystal, Ballygawley £440 for Lim. S T Irwin, Armagh £400, £370,and £365 for B/Bs. C McBrien, Lisnaskea £390 for Her. Dromore Producer £370 for Ch. E & T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £370 for AA. Roughan Farms Ltd. Augher £335 for AA. D R Graham, Lisbellaw £330 for Sim. Lisbellaw Producer £330 for AA.

HEIFER CALVES: A Hanna, Irvinestown £465 for Lim. J Pickens, Fintona £390 and £320 for Limms. S T Irwin, Armagh £370, £360, £350 and £330 for B/Bs. B Mulligan, Rosslea £360 for Ch. N Cosgrove, Roslea £330 for Ch.

REARED MALE LUMPS: G McCaughey, Clogher £750, £660 and £570 for Simms. N Cosgrove, Roslea £720 for Sim. £670 X 2 £645 and £620 for Chars and £560 for Lim. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £690 for Lim. A Keys, Clogher £690 for Lim. K Moore, Augher £680 for Daq. G Birney, lisnaskea £680 for B/B. F Boyle, Ballygawley £655 for Lim. W Neill, Dungannon £640 for B/B. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £585 for Ch.